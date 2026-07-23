Sutton Smith Honored To Wear No. 5 Darren McFadden Made Famous at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sutton Smith looked a little bit like Darren McFadden when he ran for 147 yards on only 12 carries in Memphis' 32-31 victory over Arkansas last September.

After following Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey across the Mississippi and to the University of Arkansas, he'll wear the No. 5 that McFadden made famous during his legendary tenure in the Razorback backfield.

Play of the Day No. 327: We're a week behind, so catching up this morning, starting with a Sutton Smith 64-yard touchdown run (Memphis vs. Arkansas, 2025). #POTD pic.twitter.com/AqR4vlrb2o — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) April 23, 2026

"I always knew he was a beast," Smith said of McFadden Thursday at SEC Media Days, "But he really is the G.O.A.T. He really [is the] G.O.A.T of Arkansas football history among running backs, a lot of good running backs he played with, too. It's an honor to wear that 5. I look forward to meeting him."

Aside from the historical signifance in terms of McFadden's tenure at UA, the No. 5 also has some personal value to Smith.

"My birthday is on the 5th [of February]. I wore the number 5 at Memphis," Smith said. "But when I committed to Arkansas, I got a chance to really look into [McFadden's] film. And he's a freak. So I just take some things from his game and try to put it into mine and see what where I can be successful. But it's a good thing I'm able to wear that number 5, and I want to represent it the right way and own that ball and do good for the Hogs, for sure."

The legacy of the No. 5 in regard to Razorback tailbacks doesn't stop with McFadden, though it's centered around him for good reason. Rakeem Boyd, who was one of few beacons of light during the dreadful Chad Morris era, ran for 2,176 yards and 13 touchdowns at Arkansas from 2018-20 while wearing the No. 5, including an 1,100 yard season in 2019.

New #Arkansas RB Sutton Smith talked about what it means to him to wear No. 5, like legendary Hog, Darren McFadden.



Smith said he started watch film of D-Mac when he committed to play for the Hogs and was blown away.



"I always knew he was a beast. But he is really a GOAT." #WPS pic.twitter.com/vrX15wwckZ — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) July 23, 2026

Raheim "Rocket" Sanders totaled 2,230 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in his Arkansas career, running for over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns in his breakout 2022 campaign.

But neither of them came close to matching McFadden, who ran for 4,590 yards and 41 scores in his Arkansas career, including a career-high 1,830 yards in 2007, while sharing the backfield with fellow standouts Peyton Hillis and Felix Jones.

Smith, who ran for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns at Memphis, will be looking to further the legacy of the No. 5 at Arkansas. He'll do so in a backfield he'll share with the likes of Braylen Russell and Cam Settles.

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