Sutton Smith Honored To Wear No. 5 Darren McFadden Made Famous at Arkansas
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sutton Smith looked a little bit like Darren McFadden when he ran for 147 yards on only 12 carries in Memphis' 32-31 victory over Arkansas last September.
After following Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey across the Mississippi and to the University of Arkansas, he'll wear the No. 5 that McFadden made famous during his legendary tenure in the Razorback backfield.
"I always knew he was a beast," Smith said of McFadden Thursday at SEC Media Days, "But he really is the G.O.A.T. He really [is the] G.O.A.T of Arkansas football history among running backs, a lot of good running backs he played with, too. It's an honor to wear that 5. I look forward to meeting him."
Aside from the historical signifance in terms of McFadden's tenure at UA, the No. 5 also has some personal value to Smith.
"My birthday is on the 5th [of February]. I wore the number 5 at Memphis," Smith said. "But when I committed to Arkansas, I got a chance to really look into [McFadden's] film. And he's a freak. So I just take some things from his game and try to put it into mine and see what where I can be successful. But it's a good thing I'm able to wear that number 5, and I want to represent it the right way and own that ball and do good for the Hogs, for sure."
The legacy of the No. 5 in regard to Razorback tailbacks doesn't stop with McFadden, though it's centered around him for good reason. Rakeem Boyd, who was one of few beacons of light during the dreadful Chad Morris era, ran for 2,176 yards and 13 touchdowns at Arkansas from 2018-20 while wearing the No. 5, including an 1,100 yard season in 2019.
Raheim "Rocket" Sanders totaled 2,230 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in his Arkansas career, running for over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns in his breakout 2022 campaign.
But neither of them came close to matching McFadden, who ran for 4,590 yards and 41 scores in his Arkansas career, including a career-high 1,830 yards in 2007, while sharing the backfield with fellow standouts Peyton Hillis and Felix Jones.
Smith, who ran for 1,116 yards and 11 touchdowns at Memphis, will be looking to further the legacy of the No. 5 at Arkansas. He'll do so in a backfield he'll share with the likes of Braylen Russell and Cam Settles.
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Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs