Sharpe, Green connection gives Razorbacks new look at slot receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Raylen Sharpe transferred to Arkansas from Fresno State, he was more than just another addition to a rebuilt wide receiver room.
Sharpe, a 5-foot-9, 169-pound redshirt senior, brought with him a long-standing bond with Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green, a connection dating back to their days growing up in Texas.
Sharpe and Green first met in elementary school before playing together at Allen High School. Green later transferred to Lewisville High School, but the two kept in touch.
Their familiarity has become a focal point for the Hogs trying to find something stable for the slot receiver spot. Wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch said the chemistry between the two has improved over the summer.
“(Sharpe) and Taylen’s chemistry has gotten better throughout the summer,” Fouch said. “And the good thing about them too is they have history from high school, from the same area. They’ve known each other.
“They were on the same high school team probably for a year or so. They have a history together. They have a relationship, and it’s really helped us on offense for sure, just replacing that spot in the slot.”
Sharpe said he has watched Green’s work ethic for years.
“In high school, I remember he was trying to gain weight,” he said Monday. “He’d have, like, four PB&Js in the morning, things like that. Just seeing his grit, he hasn’t changed a bit.
“That’s the biggest thing. He’s hungry just to make us successful as well. I told him one day, like, we go as he goes. And so our dreams are his dreams as well.”
The Razorbacks lost last year’s entire starting wide receiver unit, including Andrew Armstrong, who is now in the NFL.
Sharpe’s arrival, along with his previous experience in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s system at Missouri State, offers Arkansas a level of continuity.
He caught 73 passes for 991 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning FCS All-American honors.
“Raylen, his familiarity with the offense, he’s played in it,” Fouch said. “I think that’s a huge help as far as him coming in. Knowing the offense now, he’s just focused on leading the room, getting everybody together.”
Sharpe has 140 receptions for 1,821 yards and 11 touchdowns over his last three years of college football, including stops at Missouri State and Fresno State. He feels his experience under Petrino has helped him develop leadership skills that are vital for a group learning a new offense.
“For me, just maturity-wise, you got to have a short-term memory loss in football itself,” Sharpe said. “So if I’m talking to (Ja’Kayden Ferguson) and things like that, if you drop a football, just being able to shake that. At this point, fall camp is new to them.
“Just being able to learn quickly, because everyone can play in our room. I feel like we have the best receiver room in America, and that’s from upper classmen to lower classmen. So just getting them to a spot where they feel they’re very confident to be able to play.”
Sharpe has worked as the starting slot receiver during the fastball periods of fall camp practices open to media.
The Razorbacks have rotated other offensive positions, but Sharpe’s consistency at the slot points to a strong grasp of the role.
Arkansas is relying on Green, a redshirt junior who started all 13 games last season and totaled 3,756 yards of offense, including 3,154 passing and 602 rushing yards, with 23 touchdowns.
Green’s dual-threat ability is expected to complement Sharpe’s quickness and precision in the slot. Green’s ability to extend plays and make decisions on the run has drawn praise from coaches and analysts.
The Razorbacks’ receiver unit is comprised of transfers and young talent, including O’Mega Blake and Kam Shanks.
The group is still searching for its identity as fall camp progresses, our Jacob Davis wote about.
Sharpe’s path to Arkansas wound through Missouri State and Fresno State, but his year with Petrino at Missouri State was pivotal. He made a name for himself in Petrino’s offensive system, thriving on short, quick routes and finding the soft spots in coverage.
Sharpe and Green’s off-field friendship has fostered a sense of family within the locker room.
“(Taylen) cooked the other day before camp, making burgers, things like that, just doing things so everyone else can feel like a family,” Sharpe said. “So he does that, and he’s always going to have a smile on his face.”
The SEC schedule will test Arkansas’ rebuilt offense. With a new group of receivers, the Razorbacks are depending on the Sharpe-Green connection for cohesion and consistency.
Sharpe remains focused on mentoring younger teammates and building confidence in the receiving corps. It's one he thinks is better than a lot of folks think.
“Everyone can play in our room,” he said, “so just getting them to a spot where they feel they’re very confident to be able to play.”
We get a sneak peek when they open against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30, but it probably won't be until the third game against Ole Miss that we know any real idea.