Razorback Defense Picked Up The Slack In Win Over North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — While the Arkansas offense sputtered repeatedly against North Alabama on Saturday, Ron Roberts' defense played like a well-oiled machine.

The Lions only had 153 total yards on the afternoon, 59 of which came on a pass to a wide open Xavier Johnson. UNA had 40 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

Perhaps the most impressive defensive stat of the night for Arkansas was the fact that North Alabama was scoreless on its first eight drives, which included seven punts and a fumble.

Only when a Sutton Smith fumble gave the ball to UNA did it finally punch the football into the end zone on a touchdown run from QB Destin Wade, who had another rushing score after Johnson's 59-yard burst on the next North Alabama series.

"I think the defense played lights-out in the first half," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "Quite pleased with the way they played. [I want our] fans to know that's [the] Razorback defense they can come to expect and to love.

"You know, start off the game with four three-and-outs, and ran to the football and did some really good things defensively in the first half. Second half, defensively, gave up an explosive play and a couple penalties."

The biggest play of the game from Arkansas' defense, and arguably one of the biggest plays in the game, was a forced fumble from Charlie Collins in the second quarter. With Arkansas leading 14-0, a KJ Jackson fumble had set the Lions up in a position to at least get on the board with a field goal.

But Collins knocked the ball free from Wade and David Oke fell on it, allowing Arkansas to take back possession.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Carter Stoutmire celebrates following a tackle for loss against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

"What I was proud of the defenses is the sudden change opportunity, right? Those are so hard to replicate in practice," Silverfield said. "I can say, 'Okay, everybody's getting water, put the ball down, sudden change.' But it's hard to replicate.

"The defense obviously went out there and got the takeaway, and then on the next sudden change later on; obviously, we got the two penalties and it didn't do what we needed to do. But that play was huge. Obviously, anytime you can get a takeaway, we'll take it."

Arkansas' defense will have to be up to the challenge against No. 21 Utah next week. The Utes put up 66 points against Idaho on Thursday and have a dangerous, mobile quarterback in Devon Dampier under center.

If the Razorback offense sputters in Salt Lake City, it'd take a similar performance to Saturday from the defense to keep the contest competitive.

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