Razorback Defense Was Hung Out To Dry In Loss To Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' defense the Razorbacks in a hotly contested game against the No. 15 team in the country on Saturday until it couldn't anymore.

An anemic Razorback offense put up only 99 yards of offense and no points in the first half. What was a promising opening drive led to a KJ Jackson fumble, while Max Gilbert missed a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the first half that kept UA off the scoreboard in the first 30 minutes.

When Arkansas' offense finally figured things out in the second half, the defense was there again. Miguel Mitchell intercepted a pass with the game tied at 7 that led to another scoring drive from the offense, then held Tennessee to a field goal on its next drive to give the Hogs a 14-10 lead at the end of the third quarter.

That was where everything fell apart for the Hogs.

On its final four drives of the game, Arkansas' offense ran 19 plays for a total of 41 yards, scoring three points on a long field goal from Max Gilbert that tied the game at 17. After a clutch interception form Shelton Lewis, Arkansas' offense went three and out, handing the ball right back to Tennessee.

Arkansas' defense, gassed from an afternoon of physical football, couldn't stave off Tennessee's rushing attack any longer, giving up the go-ahead TD to DeSean Bishop with 1:57 to go.

From there, Arkansas' offense went three and out on three incomplete passes, with head coach Ryan Silverfield making the controversial decision to punt the ball back to Tennessee. The Vols ran two plays, got a first down and sealed a 24-17 victory.

"Obviously, the defense came out and gave us an opportunity to be in this game and fought for four quarters," Silverfield said. "You know, anytime you have the opportunity to go get three takeaways, the two interceptions and the fumble recovery, you put yourself in a great position.

"We've got to limit the explosives. The long run, obviously, when backed up, and the explosive pass, got to be able to continue find ways to eliminate those, but I thought the defense had a good game plan. I thought they flew around to the football with the right type of level of effort and passion that we want to see from the Razorbacks."

Arkansas' defense couldn't make the plays it needed to when it had to make them, but had the UA offense been more effective in the first half and fourth quarter, it wouldn't have needed it to.

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