Razorback Fans React to Season Opener Win Against North Alabama
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walking into the Razorbacks' season opener, fans showed a mix of curiosity and excitement, understandable, given it marked a new era for the program under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield.
Many fans had penciled this in as an easy win over North Alabama. The final score bore that out, Arkansas won 31-14, but the performance left plenty of questions. On social media, the overwhelming focus was the offense.
Credit where it's due: Arkansas's defense held up its end. North Alabama managed just 40 rushing yards on 20 attempts, a 2.0 yards-per-carry average, as the Lions' offensive line struggled against Arkansas's front all afternoon.
During the first half, six penalties cost the Razorbacks 55 yards, and two turnovers gave North Alabama chances it wouldn't have otherwise had, issues Coach Silverfield addressed afterward during Saturday's post-game interview, not glossing over them.
Not good by any stretch of the imagination, especially in the first half. [That was] one of the worst halves of football I have ever been part of. That is on me, and I have to get it fixed.Head Coach Ryan Silverfield
The Razorbacks' defense stole the show throughout the game, keeping UNA to only (-12) yards rushing on Saturday afternoon. That's the lowest amound of ground yards given up by an Arkansas defensive unit since 2014 agaisnt Texas in the Texas Bowl.
Fan reaction on social media matched that same frustration.
It was a tough watch for most of the game, but by the time most fans started heading to their cars at the start of the fourth quarter the Lions trimmed the lead to just two touchdowns.
North Alabama held Samford to negative rushing yards just one week ago, and certainly held the Razorbacks to an underwhelming mark.
However, that was against an FCS opponent and Arkansas' offensive line should resemble that of an SEC-caliber opponent.
Trey Daer from Pig Trail Nation is correct, after hearing all offseason about controlling everythig the Razorbacks could, they ended up commiting eight penalties and three turnovers. Far from the start Silverfield probably had in mind.
It's game one, and Silverfield has said as much; there's work to do.
Next up: a road trip to No. 21 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. That result sets up the bigger test one week later: Arkansas's first SEC game of the year, hosting Georgia in Fayetteville on Sept. 19.
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Maya Ellison is a staff writer for Arkansas Razorbacks On SI, covering Razorbacks athletics with an emphasis on football, basketball and feature storytelling. A graduate of Florida A&M University, she has previously covered college sports for Warner Bros. Discovery's NCAA Digital team, the Orlando Sentinel and FOX 5 Atlanta. Ellison currently works as a multimedia journalist at KTHV 11 in Little Rock, bringing experience in digital reporting, video production and on-camera journalism to her coverage of the Razorbacks.Follow themayaellison