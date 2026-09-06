

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walking into the Razorbacks' season opener, fans showed a mix of curiosity and excitement, understandable, given it marked a new era for the program under first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Many fans had penciled this in as an easy win over North Alabama. The final score bore that out, Arkansas won 31-14, but the performance left plenty of questions. On social media, the overwhelming focus was the offense.

Credit where it's due: Arkansas's defense held up its end. North Alabama managed just 40 rushing yards on 20 attempts, a 2.0 yards-per-carry average, as the Lions' offensive line struggled against Arkansas's front all afternoon.

Arkansas Razorbacks left tackle Kavion Broussard looks to block during the second half against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

During the first half, six penalties cost the Razorbacks 55 yards, and two turnovers gave North Alabama chances it wouldn't have otherwise had, issues Coach Silverfield addressed afterward during Saturday's post-game interview, not glossing over them.

Not good by any stretch of the imagination, especially in the first half. [That was] one of the worst halves of football I have ever been part of. That is on me, and I have to get it fixed. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield

First half stats of University of Arkansas vs. North Alabama during Saturday's season-opener | StatBroadcast

The Razorbacks' defense stole the show throughout the game, keeping UNA to only (-12) yards rushing on Saturday afternoon. That's the lowest amound of ground yards given up by an Arkansas defensive unit since 2014 agaisnt Texas in the Texas Bowl.



Fan reaction on social media matched that same frustration.

Arkansas Razorbacks needs to clean up these mistakes man — RTG (@RTGJ1999) September 5, 2026

5:49 left in the game and Arkansas is in a third and 5 up 28-14 against an FCS team that isn’t that good. This isn’t a silverfield problem it’s an Arkansas problem. He can only do so much and Arkansas just ain’t a football school and they haven’t been since 2012. — Tristan Sisco (@SiscoTristan) September 5, 2026

It was a tough watch for most of the game, but by the time most fans started heading to their cars at the start of the fourth quarter the Lions trimmed the lead to just two touchdowns.

Yeah we won but didn’t look pretty. I hope it looks a lot better next week, but I’m not getting my hopes up. 🐗🏈



3 yards a carry is not going to cut it. — razorbackHobbs1🐗⚾️ (@razorbackHobbs) September 5, 2026

North Alabama held Samford to negative rushing yards just one week ago, and certainly held the Razorbacks to an underwhelming mark.

However, that was against an FCS opponent and Arkansas' offensive line should resemble that of an SEC-caliber opponent.

The Razorbacks Defense seems to be more fundamentally sound.

The Razorbacks Offense leaves something to be desired and it's definitely not a Bobby Petrino Offense. #Arkansas #Razorbacks #Razorback #football #college #collegefootball — James Brian Gwatney (@GwatneyBrian) September 5, 2026

I’m not a football expert nor am I a statistician.

I’m just another Hog fan. I’ve seen the #Razorbacks win and lose.

This is not a critique of @RazorbackFB.

Back in the day if a team recruited good or even fairly good players and then worked their butts off they could win… — 🇺🇸 (@go_garyo) September 6, 2026

Rough start. The Razorbacks preached discipline and eliminating mistakes all summer long. Hogs have a block in the back, a holding penalty and a false start all going against them in the first 7:00 of the game. — Trey Daerr 🟦🇨🇿 (@TreyDaerr) September 5, 2026

Trey Daer from Pig Trail Nation is correct, after hearing all offseason about controlling everythig the Razorbacks could, they ended up commiting eight penalties and three turnovers. Far from the start Silverfield probably had in mind.

The Offense was collectively “Awful”(as Coach Silverfield worded it) & definitely needs to put together a MUCH better performance in the 2nd Half. The biggest disappointment/concern so far imo has been the OL. I’d expect; & we NEED; much better out of that unit, but, we’ll see… https://t.co/RYSAsK8vR7 — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) September 5, 2026

Arkansas football green flags

Defense especially 44 loved the effort and intensity.

Made our extra point

Smith had an excellent return in first quarter

Red flags

Offenvisve line not communicating

Offensive line still struggling on bump blocks and picking up blitz

Rushing game — Chase Arkansas (@chasehoganjone1) September 6, 2026

“Sloppy play,” says Ryan Silverfield following his first win as Arkansas head coach.



Silverfield appeared frustrated and at times overwhelmed despite the victory, while warning that Utah is going to be a tough place to play.



The Hogs are 1-0 in the Ryan Silverfield era. — Dominic Box | The First (@DomFreePress) September 5, 2026



It's game one, and Silverfield has said as much; there's work to do.

Next up: a road trip to No. 21 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. That result sets up the bigger test one week later: Arkansas's first SEC game of the year, hosting Georgia in Fayetteville on Sept. 19.

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