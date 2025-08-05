Razorback Report: Arkansas receives votes in coaches preseason poll

All Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman with the media before practices start Friday for the 2025 season.
With the start of the college football season fast approaching, preseason predictions and rankings will be coming even faster.

One of the first major preseason top 25 polls was released Monday. Arkansas wasn’t included in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll, but the Razorbacks were one of 26 schools to receive votes.

Arkansas received 14 votes in the coaches’ poll. Texas was ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame to round out the top 5. Nine SEC schools were ranked in the top 25 and only two schools failed to receive any votes (Kentucky and Mississippi State)

Here’s the full preseason top 25:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami (FL)
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Iowa State
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1.

Did You Notice?

  • Arkansas Football Fan Day is set for Saturday, August 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. inside the Walker Pavilion. This free event will feature an autograph session with the 2025 Arkansas Razorbacks. Fans will receive a free autograph poster upon arrival, which will be the only item the team will sign during the event in order to expedite the autograph process.

Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener

25 days

