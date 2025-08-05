Razorbacks to make second go at meet-greet with Hogs fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The last time the Razorbacks tried to set up an opportunity for players to meet and do autographs with fans, it devolved into one of the few negative moments of a consistently positive spring practice session for head coach Sam Pittman and his Hogs.
With weather expected to move in and possibly cause the spring game to be cancelled, the athletics department put out information that a meet and greet with players would take place if that were the case. However, after many fans had already gotten into hotels and spent a good deal of money, the weather not only cancelled the game, but also the meet and greet.
"I think we owe the state of Arkansas the opportunity to come see their team play," Pittman said in response to schools no longer wanting to play spring games. "So, nah, it never crossed my mind [to not try to have one]. The other thing is, I think you can get better when people are in the seat. You find out a little more about your team. The spring game is a way to get people in the seats and see what we really have out there."
While cancelling the meet and greet also didn't go over well with fans, there is a chance for the Razorbacks to make up for it with the Arkansas Football Fan Day set for Saturday, Aug. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. inside the Walker Pavilion.
The event is free and will feature an autograph session with members of the 2025 Arkansas football team as it prepares for the season opener against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium. Fans will be able to begin entering the event at 2:45 p.m.
Hogs fans will enter the pavilion on the east side nearest Barnhill Arena. Upon entry they will receive a free autograph poster.
This is the only item members of the Razorbacks are authorized to sign during the event to make the autograph process more efficient.
Free public parking for fans is available in lots 201, 204-209, 211-212, 214-215, 220, 222, 307, 310-316, 320-322 along with the Meadow Street parking garage. Bottled water will be allowed inside the pavilion, but no other outside food or drinks will be allowed. The stadium clear bag policy will also be in effect for the event.
Arkansas opened preseason practice last week with the first of 25 practices leading into the season opener against Alabama A&M. The Hogs will then face Arkansas State in War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. before returning home to Razorback Stadium to play Notre Dame for the first time in history on Sept. 27.
The first of three straight home games begins Oct. 18 when Texas A&M visits. Arkansas is set to honor two-time Heisman Trophy running back Darren McFadden during the Aggies’ visit.
Auburn comes to Fayetteville on Oct. 25 before the homecoming game Nov. 1 against Mississippi State. Senior Night will take place as part of the season finale against Missouri on Nov. 29.
Arkansas fans thought they would have to wait over five months to get to meet the current Razorbacks football team after the spring game and an affiliated fan meet and greet got cancelled because of weather back in mid-April. However, the announcement of this event takes at least a few weeks off that wait.