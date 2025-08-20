Razorback Report: Coaches preseason All-SEC teams announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Arkansas players were named to the 2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team when the teams were announced on Tuesday.
Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr. and defensive lineman Cam Ball were both named to an All-SEC team. Ball was voted to the third team, while Carmona was voted to the first team.
Carmona started all 13 games for the Razorbacks last season and helped the offense rack up almost 460 yards per game, which was 10th best in the nation. Ball also started all 13 games last season for Arkansas, registering 47 tackles, four tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
Carmona was recently named to the Outland Trophy Watch List (July 29) while Ball was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List (July 31). The duo also received preseason All-SEC recognition from the media, with Carmona being selected to the second team and Ball earning third team honors.
2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
First Team
OFFENSE
QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
RB – Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
WR – Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR – Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Cayden Green, Missouri
OL – Austin Barber, Florida
OL – DJ Campbell, Texas*
OL – Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas*
C – Jake Slaughter, Florida
DEFENSE
DL – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL – Colin Simmons, Texas
DL – Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL – Christian Miller, Georgia
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB – Whit Weeks, LSU
LB – CJ Allen, Georgia
DB – KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB – Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS – Barion Brown, LSU
KOS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS – Beau Gardner, Georgia
AP – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB – Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB – Caden Durham, LSU
WR – Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR – Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri*
WR – Eric Singleton, Auburn*
TE – Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL – Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL – Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL – Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
OL – Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL – Caleb Banks, Florida
DL – R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
DL – Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL – LT Overton, Alabama
LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
DB – Will Lee III, Texas A&M
DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB – Domani Jackson, Alabama*
DB – Keon Sabb, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Trey Smack, Florida
P – Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
RS – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
KOS – Trey Smack, Florida
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third Team
OFFENSE
QB – DJ Lagway, Florida
RB – Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB – Jam Miller, Alabama
WR – Zachariah Branch, Georgia
WR – Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee*
WR – Eugene Wilson III, Florida*
TE – Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
OL – Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL – Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL – Lance Heard, Tennessee
OL – Joshua Braun, Kentucky*
OL – Trevor Goosby, Texas*
C – Connor Lew, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL – Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL – Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL – Trey Moore, Texas
DL – Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB – Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB – Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB – Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB – Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
DB – Jalen Catalon, Missouri
DB – Bray Hubbard, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss*
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn*
P – Aidan Laros, Kentucky
RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS – Will Stone, Texas
LS – Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
AP – Martel Hight, Vanderbilt
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is one of the nation’s top 58 quarterbacks named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Tuesday.
- Men’s tennis head coach Jay Udwadia has named standout Adrians Zguns as an assistant coach. Zguns starred for the Razorbacks from 2002-06, amassing many individual records as well as leading the Hogs to NCAA Tournament appearances in three of his four years.
Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener
10 days
We’ll Leave You With This
Does the pitch of getting players to the NBA still work, or is it truly about whether a team can line a players' pockets with a solid stack of cash? Arkansas coach John Calipari addresses this question with David Samson on his podcast.