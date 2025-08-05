Razorback Report: Hogs receive votes in coaches preseason poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the start of the college football season fast approaching, preseason predictions and rankings will come even faster.
One of the first major preseason Top 25 polls released Monday. Arkansas wasn’t included in the actual US LBM Coaches Poll, but the Razorbacks were one of 26 schools to receive votes.
Arkansas received 14 votes in the coaches’ poll. Texas was ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame to round out the Top 5.
Nine SEC schools were ranked in the Top 25 while only two failed to receive any votes (Kentucky and Mississippi State).
The Razorbacks will have their chance to crack into the Top 25 with two of their first five games coming against ranked opponents. After opening the season against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, the Hogs travel to No. 15 Ole Miss and, two weeks later, host No. 5 Notre Dame.
A 4-1 record in the first five games should see the Razorbacks earn a spot in the rankings. Arkansas has the fifth hardest schedule based on strength of schedule.
The Razorbacks currently have six ranked teams (Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas in addition to Ole Miss and Notre Dame) on their schedule and two more (Auburn and Missouri) which received votes in the preseason coaches poll.
Here’s the full preseason Top 25:
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami (FL)
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1.
Arkansas opens its 2025 season against Alabama A&M on August 30. The game will air on SEC Network beginning at 3:15 p.m.
Yesterday’s Razorbacks Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: Arkansas vs. UT Martin, 6:30 p.m. (exhibition)
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas Football Fan Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. inside the Walker Pavilion. This free event will feature an autograph session with the 2025 Arkansas Razorbacks. Fans will receive a free autograph poster upon arrival, which will be the only item the team will sign during the event in order to expedite the autograph process.
Freshman Trever Jackson to sophomore receiver Jalen Brown
Starting quarterback Taylen Green to senior receiver O'Mega Blake
Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener
25 days
Daily Dose Of Frank Broyles
"This is a day we knew would come, but it is still a great loss to learn of the passing of Coach Broyles. My first memory of Frank was cheering on the Hogs with my dad, but that was just part of his great legacy. He was an Arkansas treasure to devoted his life to others–from student-athletes to his support of Alzheimer’s research. He was an example for young people to follow, and that alone reflects a life well lived."- Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Governor