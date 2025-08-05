Razorback Report: Hogs receive votes in coaches preseason poll

All Hogs

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino directing the offense during practice Monday at the indoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino directing the offense during practice Monday at the indoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the start of the college football season fast approaching, preseason predictions and rankings will come even faster.

One of the first major preseason Top 25 polls released Monday. Arkansas wasn’t included in the actual US LBM Coaches Poll, but the Razorbacks were one of 26 schools to receive votes.

Arkansas received 14 votes in the coaches’ poll. Texas was ranked No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Notre Dame to round out the Top 5.

Nine SEC schools were ranked in the Top 25 while only two failed to receive any votes (Kentucky and Mississippi State).

The Razorbacks will have their chance to crack into the Top 25 with two of their first five games coming against ranked opponents. After opening the season against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, the Hogs travel to No. 15 Ole Miss and, two weeks later, host No. 5 Notre Dame.

A 4-1 record in the first five games should see the Razorbacks earn a spot in the rankings. Arkansas has the fifth hardest schedule based on strength of schedule.

The Razorbacks currently have six ranked teams (Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas in addition to Ole Miss and Notre Dame) on their schedule and two more (Auburn and Missouri) which received votes in the preseason coaches poll.

Here’s the full preseason Top 25:

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami (FL)
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Iowa State
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 221; Missouri 142; Louisville 126; USC 116; Utah 86; Baylor 76; Auburn 50; Iowa 49; Memphis 34; Army West Point 33; Tulane 31; Georgia Tech 27; TCU 24; Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16; Washington 15; Navy 14; Arkansas 14; Duke 12; Colorado 12; Minnesota 11; UNLV 8; Florida State 8; Kansas 6; Vanderbilt 3; Buffalo 1.

Arkansas opens its 2025 season against Alabama A&M on August 30. The game will air on SEC Network beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Yesterday’s Razorbacks Results

No games played.

Today’s Schedule

Soccer: Arkansas vs. UT Martin, 6:30 p.m. (exhibition)

Did You Notice?

  • Arkansas Football Fan Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. inside the Walker Pavilion. This free event will feature an autograph session with the 2025 Arkansas Razorbacks. Fans will receive a free autograph poster upon arrival, which will be the only item the team will sign during the event in order to expedite the autograph process.

Freshman Trever Jackson to sophomore receiver Jalen Brown

Starting quarterback Taylen Green to senior receiver O'Mega Blake

Countdown until Arkansas’s Season Opener

25 days

Daily Dose Of Frank Broyles

"This is a day we knew would come, but it is still a great loss to learn of the passing of Coach Broyles. My first memory of Frank was cheering on the Hogs with my dad, but that was just part of his great legacy. He was an Arkansas treasure to devoted his life to others–from student-athletes to his support of Alzheimer’s research. He was an example for young people to follow, and that alone reflects a life well lived."

Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Governor

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.

