Arkansas Razorbacks Have to Break Spell Created by Acuff's Performance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been a weird week in Northwest Arkansas.

The Razorbacks lost in double-overtime to Alabama on the road in a mid-week game that essentially took Arkansas out of contention for the SEC regular season championship, yet everyone is treating the situation as if the Hogs came away with a huge win.

No one is talking about the fact Arkansas essentially fell into a three-game hole behind the Florida Gators after needing to cruise to several wins in a row to have a shot at pulling off a championship run. Technically the Hogs are tied with Alabama and Tennessee for second place.

However, the Crimson TIde have the head-to-head, so it's like being behind a whole extra game. At this point, there is still value in picking up a Quad 1 win over Florida, but that's about it.

Yet, with all that now off the table for the Razorbacks, fans are basking in the glow of someone finally recognizing the greatness of an Arkansas player. Freshman Darius Acuff, Jr. put up 49 points to go with five assists and five rebounds and suddenly NBA players and the national media realize someone in a Hogs uniform exists so fans are losing their minds.

It's the home opener for baseball on top of all that along with news of Karter Knox undergoing surgery that probably has him out for the rest of the basketball season and baseball star Camden Kozeal is putting his health at risk by scooping up an armadillo and running around Baum Walker with it like it's racoon night again at the ballpark, yet the only word being spoken is Acuff.

Did you see Acuff almost hit that winning shot?

Did you see what Trae Young said about Acuff?

They were talking about Acuff on ESPN.

Do you think it's legal to have socks printed with Acuff's face on them?

He's all anyone in the Arkansas fandom is talking about.

That is unless the Razorbacks lose to Missouri. Then reality hits.

The part of the equation where the Hogs were short-handed, which was a big part of why John Calipari's team ultimately lost Wednesday night, comes back into focus. The realization that Knox isn't coming off the bench to help spread out some of the scoring and defensive responsibilities hits as the fouls pile up and the defense has to back off a little.

If the Tigers pound the paint like so many other teams have, scoring at will as they push the Razorbacks to the brink, the idea that Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond can have career nights and it still won't be enough if Acuff isn't borderline perfect will begin to push forward.

Suddenly, a familiar feeling from football season where, instead of Taylen Green needing to lead the offense to a scoring drive with each possession, it's Acuff who has to carry the burden of making sure points hit the board on each possession. Any time a trip is made down the floor without the ball going in feels like it should be followed with desperation because there's little hope the defense can hold up and get a stop.

All of those things are going to settle in as the magic of what Acuff did Wednesday wears off. It would be bad for Acuff if he did put up another 45+ points because the mental wear of feeling like that has to be duplicated each time out on the floor is too much.

Nick Pringle, Malique Ewin and Trevon Brazile have to find some way to be disruptive on defense. They can't continue to be a swinging gate to a wide open basket.

The goal Saturday has to be a win during which Acuff only needs around 22 points to come away with a relatively easy victory. The Razorbacks need to be living in a much different world by game's end.

The chatter Saturday afternoon has to be about the big men making it terrifying to come anywhere near the paint while the guards pick the pockets of people who try to find a way to avoid facing them.

It's time to understand Arkansas took a terrible loss in Tuscaloosa. That has to be the mindset going into the weekend.

The Razorbacks have to feel the urgency of needing a win over Missouri and it has to set in that this time is likely without Knox for the year, meaning the team is short-handed. The illusion created by a big game put up by Acuff has to fade.

Otherwise, things are about to get way worse. Worse in a way that could see Arkansas start to fall into mid-level seeding at the NCAA Tournament — a place no team wants to be in.

