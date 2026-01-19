Razorbacks add former Ohio State defensive lineman through portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' coaching staff continues to build its roster through the portal, adding Ohio State transfer defensive lineman Trajen Odom out of the portal.

Odom, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, will begin his career at Arkansas as a redshirt freshman after playing in just two games for the Buckeyes during the 2025 season.

A former consensus 3-star recruit, he ranked just outside the top-500 recruits nationally at No. 524 recruit and No. 61 among defensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

He chose Ohio State over offers from schools such as Michigan, UCLA, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, Washington and many others.

As a freshman, Odom appeared in two games during his freshman season, but didn't record any meaningful statistics.

Arkansas has signed a total of five defensive linemen out of the portal this cycle with Antonio Sandel-Bascomb (JUCO), Hunter Osborne (Virginia), Carlon Jones (USC),and Xadavien Sims (Oregon).

Out of the high school ranks, the Razorbacks signed a trio of 4-star linemen in defensive end Colton Yarbrough along with a pair of in-state defensive tackles in Danny Beale and Anthony Kennedy.

The rebuild of Arkansas' defensive line is a welcome sight for fans since the group was woefully thin at each across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

The Razorbacks struggled to muster much pressure against any team last season, recording just 22 sacks (No. 94 FBS) and 65 tackles for loss (tied-No. 84 FBS) last season.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Trajen Odom (88) watches during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 19, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a total of 37 total transfers committed or signed, the Razorbacks currently sit No. 13 in the SEC and No. 26 in the nation in 247Sports team rankings.

Razorbacks transfer class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

• OL Ayden Bussell, 6-foot-5, 300 (West Virginia)

• DB Carter Stoutmire, 5-foot-11, 215 (Colorado)

• DB Kyeaure Magloire, 6-foot-3, 200 (West Georgia)

• DT Xadavien Sims, 6-foot-4, 300 (Oregon)

• DB LaMarcus Hicks, 6-foot-2, 195 (Iowa State)

• DT Trajen Odom, 6-foot-4, 300 (Ohio State)

• Davion Weatherspoon, 6-foot-2, 310 (Ohio)

• John Howse, 6-foot-1, 194 (Middle Tennessee State)

