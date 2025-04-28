Razorbacks add SEC transfer to wide receiver room, could add another
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former former Pitt and Florida wide receiver Andy Jean signed with Arkansas Sunday following his official visit over the weekend, according to the football team's X account.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound is a Florida native and chose the Gators out of high school over offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Michigan.
Jean previously entered the portal in December but re-entered following spring practice. He is the No. 161 ranked reiver, No. 933 overall transfer in the portal.
Jean first entered the transfer portal during the winter window in 2024 and ended up at Pittsburgh, but he re-entered the portal in the spring.
He played in four games as a freshman with the Gators pulling down six receptions for 97 yards in 2023 with an average just over 24 yards per catch.
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook also finished his visit at Arkansas this weekend but no decision has been made. He also took a trip to Syracuse prior to meeting with the Razorbacks' staff this weekend.
Cook committed to Washington during the winter transfer window but the commitment was short lived as both parties decided to part ways just weeks later.
Since the NCAA implemented a new rule this season against student-athletes transferring to another school with the same conference, both Cook and Jean are exempt since each of them enrolled at another school in a different power conference.
The 6-foot, 185 pound receiver spent two years at Texas and in six games during the Longhorns' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.
As a sophomore, Cook caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns while recording 136 yards as a true freshman.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman certainly didn't shy away from answering whether Arkansas would take a wide receiver out of the transfer portal or not this offseason.
He actually embraced the possiblity as the Razorbacks continue to rebuild its receiver corps this offseason.
"The plan is not to, but I’m not saying that," Pittman said April 15. "We may, depends on who goes out. If we have a scholarship at wide receiver or something like that, would we take one? Absolutely. But right now, we’re at 85 scholarships and so you have to certainly before you can replace a scholarship somebodies got to go in the portal."
Arkansas has plenty of receivers to work with after bringing four transfers in during the offseason in order to replace much of the production from 2024.
Quarterback Taylen Green lost each of his top eight options in the pass game which forced Arkansas coaches to rebuild a unit depleted from graduation and transfer portal opportunities elsewhere.
The Razorbacks were certainly potent in year one under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino finishing No. 10 nationally in total offense averaging 460 yards per game last season.
Petrino's offense amassed 246 plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which was good for a No. 3 finish nationally.
Arkansas made an effort this offseason to be a tad more explosive with several smaller, shiftier receivers combined with taller, physical options like sophomore Monte Harrison, Jean and Blake.
Last season, Green completed passes to 21 different player with seven of them hauling in 13 or more receptions.
Whether a product of Petrino's offense or not, Arkansas did produce the SEC's leading wide receiver, Andrew Armstrong, who caught 78 passes for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.