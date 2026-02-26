Three Biggest Takeaways From Razorbacks Victory Over Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks got off to a sluggish start Wednesday night against Texas A&M at Bud Walton Arena, falling behind 11-2.

But after a timeout, John Calipari was able to regain his team's focus as Billy Richmond turned in his fourth consecutive 20-point performance enroute to a 99-84 victory over Texas A&M.

Everyone will talk about how Darius Acuff took over the final 15 minutes of action, but here are some other key takeways from the Razorbacks big victory over the Aggies.

Ewin Coming Along

There hasn't been one position more scrutinized for its collective play over the first 26 games than the center spot made up of Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle.

While both players have vastly different skill sets, neither played up to expectations set before them upon their arrival at Arkansas this season. Pringle and Ewin have shown brilliance in small stretches, but each have lacked consistency throughout the majority of the season.

How about Malique Ewin tonight? Followed up an impressive 16-point outing against Missouri with 18 against A&M on 6-of-7 shooting, 6-of-6 from the FT line.



Dude was putting in max effort in transition, fought on the boards. He’s coming along at the RIGHT time for Arkansas. — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) February 26, 2026

Once the calendar inched closer to March last season, both Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile came alive at the right time to lift Arkansas' ceiling as a bubble team to Sweet 16 in a jiffy.

Don't look now, but Ewin's development is coming along at the right time, which is beneficial to Calipari's guards. Darius Acuff, Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond have been heavily relied upon and when shots weren't falling against the Aggies in the first half, it was Ewin's 18 points (eight in the first half) that calmed down the Razorbacks offense.

Ewin's effort on the boards, altering shots in the paint and being an overall dependable post presence will go a long way toward making the Razorbacks a team that can make noise in the NCAA Tournament.

Rise of Billy Richmond

There have been talks in recent weeks across social media that if Richmond's three-point shot could come along more efficiently, it could raise his NBA Draft stock into the first round.

Since Billy Richmond was inserted into the Arkansas starting lineup:



@ Miss. St: 14 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

@ LSU: 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk

AUB: 25 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb, 2 blk

@ Bama: 20 pts, 6 reb

Mizzou: 21 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl

TAMU: 23 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl#XFactor

pic.twitter.com/q4n4B53GI7 — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) February 26, 2026

The Memphis native has always possessed the intangibles of a big time talent, but his consistency in the jump shot department has lacked until this season. There hasn't been a Razorback with more growth than Richmond.

He's been relied upon as an energy piece, a tone setter off the bench, but Richmond's game has transcended to another level with his insertion into the Razorbacks' starting line-up on a full-time basis.

Richmond averages nearly 20 points on 63% from the floor, 38% from three and 84% from the free throw line over the previous six games, including four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes of action per game.

The NBA has been known to draft talent based off potential for decades. At only 19 years old, possessing supreme athleticism and a more consistent jump shot, there's certainly a chance Richmond could be among those drafted this summer.

"Bucky Ball" Has LImitations

Texas A&M's ceiling will be high as long as coach Bucky McMillan is drawing up plays in College Station. The Aggies took a major bet by hiring the former Samford head man and it paid off eary on as the program got off to a stellar start in SEC play with a 7-1 record.

Since the Aggie's three-point loss at Alabama to start the month of February, McMillan's squad has fallen to 9-6 in league play while losing five of its last seven games.

One major reason for Texas A&M's fall from leading the SEC to fighting to stay above .500 is because of how often they foul. The Aggie's have committed the second-most personal fouls among league teams (547) behind only Vanderbilt (548).

Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

On the flipside, Arkansas is the second-least fouling team with only 468 personal fouls called this season

That could be because of the type of system McMillan runs that is predicated on an intense offensive pace to go along with a relentless defense built on high energy, full court defense that can often be a bit handsy.

With three games to go against archrival Texas, Kentucky and LSU to close the regular season, Texas A&M will need to find stability quickly if they plan to make a run in March.

