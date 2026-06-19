Razorbacks Add Two Commitments to 2027 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks finally put to rest a recent stretch of struggles on the recruiting trail when landing 4-star offensive lineman Alijah Shaw out of Leawood, (Kan.).

Shaw is far from the conventional lineman at 6-foot-9, 290 pounds but brings plenty of length, athleticism and upside to Arkansas' first full recruiting class under coach Ryan Silverfield.

The main competition for the Razorbacks for Shaw's services was Wisconsin, led by former Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos. He reported eight other offers from the likes of Boston College, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Minnesota, Florida Atlantic, and UMass.

Shaw was officially targeted by the Razorbacks' new staff almost immediately, offering him a scholarship Dec. 22, 2025 before taking an official visit to Northwest Arkansas May 29.

Going into his senior year, the Kansas native considered the No. 269 ranked prospect in the country, No. 31 among offensive tackles, and No. 2 recruit in the Sunflower State, according to 247Sports.

Quality Defensive Back Addition

Arkansas also received a commitment from Arlington, Texas 3-star defensive back Kevin Grant on Thursday over offers from several Group of Five programs. Grant became a two-way standout for Martin High School by recording 24 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 1 kick block.

He split time as a utility weapon on offense with 10 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. He added another six carries for 41 yards on the ground.

BREAKING: Three-star CB Kevin Grant has committed to Arkansas, he tells me.



Kevin is the No. 44 CB in the class of 2027.



He chose Arkansas over UNLV, Tulsa, and SDSU.#WPS pic.twitter.com/XQ5EuPkWvE — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 18, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 195 pound prospect is also a talented track athlete with a 46 foot-10.24 inch triple jump, a 6-foot-4 high jump, and showed off 21.62 second speed in the 200-meter this spring.

Grant is the No. 472 ranked prospect nationally, No. 44 among cornerbacks and the No. 61 recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Recruiting Outlook

The Razorbacks improved by more than 10 spots with Shaw's commitment, giving them 18 total pledges for the 2027 class. Arkansas now ranks No. 10 among SEC rivals and No. 35 nationally ahead of Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, and Alabama.

WIth a pair of highly regarded offensive tackles in Odaefe Oruru and Shaw in place, SIlverfield's offensive line coaches have two bookends to strengthen the edges for the future.

Arkansas may not be done on the recruiting trail this month as 4-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley is set to arrive for his official visit this weekend. The top-150 prospect will make hs decision public June 27 and will choose between the Razorbacks, Texas, Houston, and Ole Miss.

Other visitors expected to be in Fayetteville are 3-star linebacker Bryce Breeden and JUCO offensive lineman Zavian Chones-Ashmore.

Arkansas' 2027 Commit List

• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star OL Alijah Shaw, 6-foot-9, 290 lbs., Leawood, (Kan.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

• 4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

• 3-star CB Kevin Grant, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs., Arlington, Texas

• 3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

• 3-star CB John Catlin IV, 6-foot, 170 lbs., Denton, Texas

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

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