Razorbacks' Brown performs at high level just days after unimaginable loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nothing can compare to losing a parent and when it comes at search an early point in adulthood can make such a massive loss unimagineable.
Like most parents of athletes, they want their children to be in attendance for practice and that's the mentality Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore wide receiver C.J. Brown had after his father passed just days before the team's season opener.
A testament to the type of program Brown's coach Sam Pittman runs, he made sure the family values and culture his Arkansas program is built on reflects through sudden times of great loss.
"Coach Pittman was there through every step of the way with my father," Brown said Saturday night. "He almost had to force me to go see my father because I know like, my dad wanted me to be at practice, like, always.
"If anyone knew my dad, he wanted me to be at practice. So, Coach Pittman pulled me aside when it was all going on and told me that I need to go and they're going to take me this afternoon."
Now, not only a leader of his siblings but his family, his early leadership skills instilled by his father bled through with his grit and desire on the field to excel.
"Not only Jada, my other two sisters. Me being the only boy, they’re going to look up to me just naturally," Brown said. "Being there, being strong for them and strong for my mother as well. I think we’ve leaned on each other a lot."
Brown caught a career high four passes for 49 yards with another 32 coming after the catch and the first two touchdowns of his career.
"That moment [Pittman and I] shared, he just hugged me, and I told him I'm doing it for my pops," Brown said. "And he was like, 'You are.' So that was all that was."
Not only was C.J.'s father a great businessman who thrived in various roles with top companies in Northwest Arkansas, he was a man of faith and contributed to the success of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a board member.
"My dad touched a lot of people," Brown said. "He’s a great man, and I’m going to keep his legacy alive until the day I die."
While loss of the family patriarch can be trying times for a family, Brown's stood tall and proud after his performance Saturday.
"It's good, it's the best for my mom and my family," Brown said. "My mom was (like), 'Go out there and score touchdowns.' And Taylen was able to get me the ball today, and he made great plays too, to allow me to make plays."
From Pittman's point of view, Brown's performance brought pride to his coach, beaming with pride for a young man who performed at a high level..
"He has a strong faith and his family are such great people," Pittman said. "They helped him through all this and hopefully we did too. We sure did try. He told me, he said, ‘That’s for my daddy’ on the first one. And then I went and grabbed him on the second one and he said, ‘That one was too.’ So, man it was a great moment."