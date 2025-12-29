Razorbacks busy recruiting, offer former Memphis defensive line commit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Memphis Tigers defensive line commit Antonio Sandel-Bascomb announced he received a scholarship offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday.

The Coffeyville Community College product was a 2-star recruit out of high school, initally signing with Kent State as a member of its 2023 class.

Sandel-Bascomb spent one season with the Golden Flashes before transferring down to the JUCO level, spending the 2024 season with Iowa Western. He recorded nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for the Reivers as a redshirt freshman before playing at Coffeyville this fall.

Arkansas struggled on defense through much of the season, especially along the line where the coaching staff had to convert an offensive lineman to provide enough depth ahead of the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-3, 305 pound defensive tackle enjoyed a breakout year with the Red Ravens this fall by recording 29 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

While he initially committed to Memphis towards the end of November, he withdrew his pledge following Ryan Silverfield's hiring at Arkansas on Nov. 30. Sandel-Bascomb has also received offers from South Florida and Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas' staff has been recruiting across the Midwest recently, extending offers to several talented 2027 prospects in an effort to rebuild the trenches. One notable Kansas offensive lineman is Alijah Shaw out of Overland Park, an area known to produce numerous Division I level talent across multiple sports.

The 6-foot-8, 275 pound tackle is the No. 586 ranked prospect, No. 52 among offensive tackles and No. 3 player in Kansas for the 2027 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Shaw has a growing list of suitors with Arkansas, Northwestern, Iowa State, Florida Atlantic and UMass sharing interest at this point.

Another impressive Kansas 2027 offensive lineman to recently receive an offer is Gus Corsair out of Hays. Considered an interior lineman by recruiting services, the 6-foot-2.5 foot, 285 pound guard is a 4-star prospect who is ranked No. 281 in the country, No. 14 among interior lineman and No. 1 player in Kansas by 247Sports.

Corsair currently reports 10 total scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Toledo.

He allowed just one quarterback pressure to go along with zero sacks which helped him be named an Under Armour All-American headed into his senior year.

Between Silverfield's staff and the previous regime led by Sam Pittman, Arkansas has extended offers to more than 200 recruits in the 2027 recruiting class.

Arkansas high schools have quite a handful of uncommitted Power Conference level recruits such as running back Trey Stewart (Little Rock Central), quarterback Hank Hendrix (Fayetteville), running back Jeremiah Dent (Arkansas), running back Carter Wallace (Valley View) and running back Micah Gamble (Fordyce).

With so many players committing earlier these days, it's become imperative to have a high school signing class wrapped up in the early signing period.

The Razorbacks currently hold the No. 35 ranked recruiting class nationally, according to 247Sports and have commitments from Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant and Tampa, Florida quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis.

