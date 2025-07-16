Razorbacks' leader on offensive line named to All-SEC first team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas senior offensive lineman Fernando Carmona has been named to the USA Today Network’s 2025 Preseason All-SEC First Team, becoming the only Razorbacks player selected for the honor.
Carmona, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound redshirt senior from Las Vegas, started all 13 games for Arkansas last season after transferring from San Jose State.
For whatever reason, he's not at SEC Media Days this week with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman being joined by quarterback Taylen Green, defensive lineman Cam Ball and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. They will be on the stage in Atlanta on Thursday.
Despite a difficult season for the Razorbacks’ offensive line, Carmona was a consistent performer, earning SEC Lineman of the Week honors twice and finishing the season with strong grades in both run blocking and pass protection.
The USA Today Preseason All-SEC teams were selected by a panel of 17 writers. Carmona was joined on the first team by Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, Florida’s Jake Slaughter, Missouri’s Cayden Green and Texas A&M’s Ar’maj Reed-Adams.
Carmona tested the NFL Draft process following the 2024 season before returning to Arkansas for a second year.
He moved from left tackle to guard during spring practices after conversations with coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos.
“It was something that we talked about after the season, and it was something that I always kind of wanted for myself, too,” Carmona said in the spring.
Carmona said he expects to play inside at the next level.
“I’ve always knew that at the next level, it’s probably going to be inside, or even possibly right tackle, and I just felt right now was the perfect time with all the guys we brought in,” Carmnona said. “It just felt like everything was right, and it was the perfect storm brewing.”
Arkansas finished the 2024 season at 7-6, but the offensive line unit struggled, ranking 110th nationally in sacks allowed.
Pittman and Mateos have focused on rebuilding the line, and Carmona’s return is expected to bring both experience and leadership to the group.
Carmona played at Las Vegas High School before signing with San Jose State, where he started at left tackle and earned praise for his athleticism and strength.
At Arkansas, he was named Third-Team All-SEC by league coaches in 2024 and was a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
NFL scouts view Carmona as a versatile lineman with potential to play guard or tackle at the professional level.
“His combination of size, athleticism, and power provides an excellent foundation for success at the next level,” according to NFL Draft Buzz.
Arkansas was projected to finish 13th in the SEC in the USA Today preseason poll, ahead of only Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Texas was picked to win the league, receiving 12-of-17 first place votes.
Carmona’s leadership has been noted by teammates and coaches.
“This year’s team is more cohesive and talented than last season,” Carmona said.
Quarterback Taylen Green, entering his second year as a starter, will play behind a more experienced offensive line in 2025. The coaching staff expects improved protection and run blocking with Carmona’s move to guard and the addition of new personnel.
As Arkansas prepares for the season, Carmona’s preseason recognition highlights both his individual talent and his significance to the Razorbacks’ hopes for improvement in 2025.