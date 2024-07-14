Razorbacks' Coach Chooses Beer in Light-Hearted Interview
This is the fifth in a series of stories about Arkansas football and coach Sam Pittman, who recently sat with writer Bob Stephens for a lengthy interview. Check back tomorrow to read the series' sixth story on the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman is the kind of man you hope buys the house next door when the current neighbors move away. He's the guy you want to sit next to at happy hour and share a beer with, or ride alongside in a golf cart.
I didn't do any of that with him but the Arkansas football coach did sit patiently while I peppered him with questions in his spacious office several weeks ago. He didn't hurry, didn't worry, didn't glance at his watch or phone, and even talked for nearly triple the time requested before I shut it down shy of an hour so he could leave for something far more important.
When we were done, Pittman politely acknowledged but declined two invitations from UA staffers to chauffeur him from Fayetteville to Rogers. He was going there to help people who'd been affected by the tornado that ripped through town.
He was joined on that community service project by Razorback athletes and Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. They boxed food and medical supplies and loaded it onto trucks. Some of the athletes even drove those necessities to people's houses.
Pittman didn't tell me where he was going, didn't make it known he was helping others. I'm told he's usually private about those endeavors, especially when he's donating money to worthy causes.
When I was escorted into his office, Pittman looked me in the eyes and offered a warm greeting and firm handshake across the desk. Not all coaches do that, even at a first meeting, which this was for us.
Despite his $6.2 salary, he's unpretentious, a common man who earned an uncommon job but still didn't change his genuine, folksy nature to impress his bosses or the masses. With Sam, what you see is what you get.
Anybody that knows how to call the Hogs also realizes Pittman grew up cheering for Arkansas in Grove, Oklahoma, 75 miles northwest of Fayetteville. The values taught by his parents still guide him.
When I walked in, Pittman had just gotten off the phone with his wife, Jamie, and was loading a song onto his playlist: "That's What Tequila Does" by Jason Aldean.
"I like this song," he said. "It's gotta be something that I'm gonna like on a boat. If I'm not going to, then we ain't doin' it."
Our conversation jumped from him being on the hot seat to the Hogs' chances of exceeding expectations this season, then to facilities, recruiting and NIL money, new quarterback Taylen Green and other players, and why he's the best coach for the Arkansas job--even beyond this season.
He also agreed to this barrage of light-hearted questions:
Q: Beer or ice cream?
A: Beer.
Q: What's your favorite?
A: Miller Lite. Those are damn easy questions. (He's laughing in a good way.)
Q: I like your picture on the wall out there (as folks head toward his office). How do you feel about it?
A: Mount Rushmore's smaller than that damn picture.
Q: When fishing, do you prefer a boat, the dock, or the bank?
A: Boat. On a lake. I really don't care for being out in the ocean; I'll get damn sick.
Q: What's Jamie say is the best thing about you?
A: Man ... (after a short pause) I hope it's consistency and loyalty.
Q: Last book you read?
A: Man, I'm not a huge reader. I read the Bible. I read both of these right here (reaching behind him to a shelf). I like this one: "New Morning Mercies." And "It's a Godly Man."
Q: What's the significance of the State Trooper hat behind you there on the shelf?
A: The head guy of the Arkansas State Police, from what I was told, said they've never given this hat and they gave me the hat.
Q: Why did they do that? (Like all major college coaches, Pittman is escorted on game days by a pair of State Troopers who also stand on the sidelines.)
A: I don't know. It was last year at the game in Little Rock. I went over to the Governor's home for a little pep rally and they gave it to me there. It was a big deal and it was a big deal for me to accept it.
Q: Do you play golf, and is it driver or 3-wood?
A: Used to and it's driver, baby. Wouldn't be no fun to hit a 3-wood if you've got a driver.
Q: What kind of steak?
A: Filet.
Q: Ribs, brisket, or pork?
A: I love pork.
Q: Rom-com or action movies or something else?
A: Comedy.
Q: Who picks the movies, you or Jamie?
A: Oh, I start, and then she vetoes 'em and we end up watching whatever she wants.
Q: Favorite music?
A: Probably 80s music. I like country. I like all kinds of music, though.
Q: Hank Jr. or Justin Moore?
A: Justin Moore. Because (Hank) is too old school for me. Justin is old school, but he's new school too, a combo. Dan (Smyers) and Shay (Mooney). Jason Aldean, that type I really like.
Q: What's your type of vacation?
A: Something that has to do with water, sun and cold beer. With that, I'm pretty good. Jamie's a given. I can't go on vacation without her.
Q: What's something a lot of people don't know about you that you want to tell them?
A: That's a good question. I'm a pretty open book. (Long pause) I can play the guitar. I can play the piano. My dad played the guitar and the banjo. Mom probably more than dad, but they made each one of us kids learn an instrument. I think everybody knows I was second-chair tuba player and there ain't but two of us (in the Grove High School marching band). Is that second chair or last? Either way, I was second chair. I played (the first half of the football game) and I marched (at halftime) in my uniform my freshman year and I took my shoes off because the band director wanted us to have white shoes on so I just wore my white socks. I told my dad, "I'm embarrassed" and he told me I couldn't quit. I finally got out of it.
(Pittman, the music lover, riffed right into a second verse):
A: My brother-in-law and I were the band for the Welch, Okla., high school prom and I made $50. I was lead guitarist and backup singer and my brother-in-law was lead singer.
(Then a third verse.)
A: I was on stage to sing with Foreigner last summer at the Walmart Amp up in Rogers. I thought I did (sing) but they turned my mic off. I was supposed to sing Jukebox Hero but the wind came up so hard.
Q: There's a lot of criticism out there for coaches like yourself and even players who are in the spotlight. How do you handle that?
A: I think anybody who is in the entertainment business, which we are, including our kids, are very susceptible to major criticism. It's just how you handle it. You've got to learn how to do that, too. I think it's an art, to be honest with you, and some guys handle it better than others. And some guys learn, and are willing to learn, like myself. It doesn't bother me like it used to, and sometimes it's silly.
Q: In 20 words or so, what makes Sam tick?
A: (Long pause) Making other people happy, making other people feel valuable. If I can get that and I can see it in somebody ... damn good feeling.
HOGS FEED:
• Remember that guy who used to coach Arkansas basketball?
• It's time to stop making allegations against Calipari that aren't true
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook