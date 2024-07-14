Timing of Razorbacks at Media Days Means We Don't Know Questions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will just have to be patient to find out anything from the Razorbacks at SEC Media Days in Dallas next week.
Make no mistake about it, this Razorbacks' team has a ton of questions. None of them can be answered by Sam Pittman, nor anybody else, no matter how many different ways the questions are phrased. Those will come when the games start.
Every year a theme develops to the questions that everybody else runs with all week. That's because SEC commissioner Greg Sankey almost always gives a couple of things that ignite a buzz for the rest of the week.
We'll probaby have the biggest buzz Tuesday morning when Georgia coach Kirby Smart arrives to faces a barrage of questions over another wild driving experience in Athens. That will give many in the media a chance to see who can mount the highest horse for moral outrage. Nobody will offer much beyond their personal dislike for it.
Beyond that will be a lot of interest for Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC. The most common question for them will be to expressions of how grand the entire week is. Most are expecting to hear they've never seen anything like it, which is exactly what the league wants.
The Sooners' Brent Venables will be on Tuesday and Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will be in Wednesday. Both of those two teams will have the Omni over-flowing with what will be two loud and boisterous fan bases that have often shut down the entire downtown area of Dallas for their October match-up at the Cotton Bowl.
By the time Pittman gets to town on the last day, we'll have an idea of the theme. About the only accurate thing to anticipate at this point is it won't have a lot to do with answering any of the multiple questions about this team.
Razorback fans will have to wait until September to even know exactly the questions need to be asked. Patience is about the only thing Hogs' fans need this week.
