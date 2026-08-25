Razorbacks’ Coach Praises Work of His Coordinators Ahead of 2026 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As he begins to kick off his first season at the helm for the Razorbacks, Ryan Silverfield made an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's first event of the year on Monday night. During the event, Silverfield discussed his team's status and why he believes this season will be different as he prepares to take the program in a new direction and eventually contend for an SEC championship once again.

Alongside rebuilding the entire roster and signing over 40 players from the portal this offseason, Silverfield said one of the biggest reasons the Razorbacks are prepared to potentially contend in the SEC again is the coaching staff he has assembled, led by seasoned coordinators he has put his full faith in.

Since Silverfield took over the program near the end of 2025, he has assembled a whole new coaching staff, led by longtime coordinators Tim Cramsey and Ron Roberts, who have a combined 61 years of coaching experience.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

"We have so many great coaches, and I couldn't be more thrilled with the type of men they are and the type of coaches they are, so I have so much faith and belief in our coaches," Silverfield said.

A new voice for the offense

While highlighting members of his new coaching staff on Monday, Silverfield praised the Razorbacks' new offensive coordinator, Tim Cramsey, who spent the past four seasons leading the Memphis Tigers offense before following Silverfield to Fayetteville this offseason.

During his time at Memphis, Cramsey turned the Tigers' offense into one of the best units in the country, consistently ranking in the top 25 over the past four years and arguably the most consistent offense in the American Athletic Conference over the past several years.

As he enters the SEC for the first time in his coaching career, Cramsey will now be challenged to take over the Razorbacks' offense that has failed to find sustainable success over the past few years and is currently being led by new quarterback KJ Jackson, who has limited on-field experience.

However, as Cramsey enters his 17th year as an offensive coordinator in the college ranks, his strong track record should give fans confidence that he can quickly turn the Razorbacks' offense into one of the best units in the SEC.

Seasoned SEC veteran joins the Razorbacks coaching staff.

Alongside Cramsey joining the Arkansas coaching staff earlier this year, Silverfield was also able to pursue longtime defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to join the Razorbacks and rebuild a defensive unit that has been near the bottom of the SEC for the past several years.

"Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has had success as a coordinator in the SEC for a long time," Silverfield said on Monday.

Silverfield also revealed on Monday that he tried to hire Roberts as his defensive coordinator at Memphis several years ago. However, Roberts elected to join the Baylor coaching staff instead and later spent several years coaching at Auburn and Florida before arriving in Fayetteville earlier this year.

“I want it to be hard for people to find a way to get a first down. I want people to say they’re fundamentally sound.”@RazorbackFB DC Ron Roberts, on what he wants opposing offenses to say after playing Arkansas. #WPS pic.twitter.com/1sAyYqMldg — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) August 5, 2026

As he enters his first season with the Razorbacks, Roberts will have his work cut out for him as he will look to revamp the program's defense, which was considered the worst unit in the SEC last year after giving up over 400 yards a game.

However, with over 30 years of defensive coaching experience, Silvefield believes Roberts has the wisdom and experience to help rebuild the Razorbacks' defense and transform them from a laughingstock in the SEC.

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