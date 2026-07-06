Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 17, Jamari Hawkins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Going into fall practice, the Razorbacks are going to need as many experienced veterans at receiver as possible and Memphis transfer Jamari Hawkins is a strong candidate to breakout in the SEC.

After starting his career across the Mississippi River with the Tigers, Hawkins wasn't really featured in a prominent role. During an era of college football when it's popular to move on after not seeing the field, the Alabama native continued to learn, develop and remain loyal to the coaches who believed in him first.

The 5-foot-10, 188 pound receiver was only a 3-star coming out of high school with 59 receptions for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. Despite a standout prep career, he touched the ball just seven times his first three seasons before exploding on the scene in 2025.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins (9) walks back to the line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, he was sitting behind teammates such as Roc Taylor, Kobe Drake, Demeer Blankumsee and Joseph Scates. He made a huge impact as a redshirt junior, including 11 starts across 13 games with 38 receptions, 623 yards and two touchdowns.

Hawkins averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season at Memphis with a longest reception of 57 yards. The slot speedster recorded 16 catches of 15+ yards and another seven that surpassed 25 yards.

He spent most of his time with the ones during spring ball, which is a result of his playmaking ability and dependability as a pass catcher.

“You touched on why he was in the front of the line," Arkansas wide receivers coach Larry Smith said in the spring. "He understands how the drills are, being a senior and putting himself in that leadership position, which is something he wasn’t accustomed to doing, because he always felt like he was a guy in the back of the line. But seeing his growth and maturity has been very pleasing.”

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins (9) reaches out to catch a pass during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the offensive coaches, most encouraging part in the wide receiver room is the brotherhood bond that has been forged this offseason throughout spring practice. That can certainly play a role with helping the younger guys along such as Courtney Crutchfield, AJ Jordan and Dequane Prevo.

“One thing that I've been most pleased with is just how they kind of hold each other accountable, kind of feed off each other's energy, coaching each other up,” Smith said. “But it's fun. You’ve got some guys that’s played some ball. You’ve got some unproven guys we’re excited about.”

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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