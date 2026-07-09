Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 15, AJ Hill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Transfer quarterback AJ Hill probably could've been an asset for several teams across the country, but opted to remain with the coaching staff that believed in him most.

New Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's scheme is a bit of a throwback look that fits Hill's pro-style talents after completing 800-of-1239 pass attempts (65%) for 11,020 yards, 123 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while adding another six scores on the ground as a prep prospect at Houston County High School in Warren Robins, Ga.

As a member of its 2025 recruiting class, Hill became the Tigers highest-rated signee in program history as the No. 61 overall prospect and No. 5 ranked quarterback in the class. Arkansas was in on his recruitment initially, but ultimately chose Memphis over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami and many others.

He received limited reps as a freshman with his most extensive playing time coming in an upset loss to UAB coached by then interim coach Alex Mortensen. Hill entered the game after an injury to starting quarterback Brendon Lewis, and in just over two quarters, he completed 13-of-25 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill during spring practice drills. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

While he went into offseason work with a leg up in the quarterback race, redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson 3quickly caught up with him as both are completing north of 70% of their passes in individual and team activities.

Arkansas quarterback coach Mitch Stewart was upbeat throughout spring practice, but consistently praised Hill's development in the footwork department this offseason.

"So just understanding that kid loves ball and seeing him develop and you can see his body change," Stewart said. "Even though he's 240 pounds, he was maybe 230 last year, but it was a baby fat 230. Early on, he was baby giraffe. He'd run and trip and fall over his cleats. Now you're seeing him and he's staying upright."

He threw the lone interception during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game due to communications issues on an option route. However he still completed 9-of-17 for 95 yards and one score on the ground, so it wasn't all bad anyway.

And Hill's aware of the areas he lacks and understands the urgency to get better before reporting for fall camp next month.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill during spring practice drills. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"Most definitely my feet, just getting my arm quicker," Hill said of what he needs to improve on during the offseason. "Foot speed, get my arm quicker. Just keep studying the offense, go through all these practices with the VR, and watch it on iPad, and just see what I could have done better, and just try to get that ready for fall camp."

There won't be a decision made on a starting quarterback probably until the midway point of camp, but Silverfield is confident that either Hill or KJ Jackson can be difference makers for the Razorbacks.

"We won't have a definitive answer, probably until midway through August," Silverfield told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI last month. "Obviously, training camp is a little bit shorter this year, but I'm excited to see where it goes. Both guys are certainly capable.

"They both, AJ and KJ, have fantastic skillsets, they're both leading, they're doing all those things, but no, I think it's one of the things that's going to go probably through late August, and then we'll have an answer."

Where does Hill standout most in the quarterback battle? Cramsey believes it comes down to his confidence and poise in the pocket.

"I think AJ's strongest asset is his poise, his mind and his ability to put us in a great situation," Cramsey said in an interview with Hogs Plus. "I refer to quarterbacks as pre-snap or post-snap adjusters and AJ is a tremendous pre-snap adjuster and he's getting better at the post-snap."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill (2) drops back to pass during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever wins the job, Hill knows what matters most is encouraging them and continuing the brotherhood bond that they have.

"We all know that only one of us can be on the field at one time," Hill said. "So, we're making all our reps count. At the end of the day, whoever comes out as the starter we're most definitely going to love each other and have each other's back."

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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