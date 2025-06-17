Razorbacks contact several rising juniors as contact period begins
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As one class continues to fill up quickly, another is just beginning as college coaches were given the green light Sunday to formally contact athletes headed into their junior year.
The Razorbacks footprint appears strong across the country as coach Sam Pittman has assembled a staff that doesn't limit recruiting to a region but has expanded coast to coast.
4-star QB Kamden Lopati, West Valley City, Utah
The 6-foot-3, 220 pound passer is widely considered as one of the top quarterbacks in his class.
As a sophomore, he completed over 67% of his passes for 3,050 yards and 25 touchdowns while tacking on another 647 yards and three more scores on the ground.
He is the No. 291 overall prospect in the country, No. 21 among quarterbacks and No. 3 player in the state of Utah for 2027, according to 247sports.
Lopati boasts a strong arm with a quick trigger while also above average scrambling ability which has helped him earn 15 offers to this point as Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Oregon and Washington are in play early on.
4-star TE Korz Loken, Iola, Wisconsin
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound athlete has proven himself to be a factor in the passing game with 425 yards and nine touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.
While Arkansas has yet to an extend an offer, Loken has been in contact with the Razorbacks this week which could be a positive in his recruitment.
He currently has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Kansas, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana and many others.
3-star OL Tristen Dare, Southlake, Texas
While Dare is another rising junior without an Arkansas offer, he has been in contact with the Razorbacks this week.
The 6-foot-4, 260 pound lineman is expected to play along the interior of the offensive line once he makes it to the college level and has offers from schools such as Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Washington and many others.
Dare is the No. 425 overall prospect for 2027, No. 24 at his position and No. 52 in the state of Texas.
RB Mikel Stephen, Madison, Mississippi
While Stephen doesn't have a recruiting evaluation at this point, his offer list speaks for itself with opportunities from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Stephen can squat 385 pounds, over 450 pounds on the dead lift and has maxed at 275 pounds on the bench press.
The 5-foot-11, 185 pound running back has a physical running style, very decisive with his cuts and knows how to accelerate past defenders.
4-star OL Demarrion Johnson, Tyler, Texas
Arkansas will have its hands full trying to land Johnson who is projected to play at the tackle position in college.
The 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech and many others.
Johnson is the No. 136 overall player in the nation, No. 12 among tackles and No. 25 in the Lone Star State, according to 247sports.
4-star OL Albert Simien, Lake Charles, Louisiana
The Razorbacks are one of many programs around the country that haven't offered Simien at this point.
He holds offers from LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Houston, Notre Dame and Tulane.
The 6-foot-4, 280 pound lineman is ranked No. 38 nationally, No. 2 among interior lineman and the No. 5 player in Louisiana for the 2027 cycle, per to 247sports.
ATH Trey Stewart, Little Rock
Stewart has heard from Arkansas, Kennesaw St, Sacramento St, Charlotte, Tulsa, Arizona State, Miami and Louisville since the contact period began Sunday.
The 6-foot-2, 210 athlete can play multiple positions at the next level including running back, wide receiver and defensive back.
He rushed for 522 yards and four touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 107 yards as a sophomore. Defensively, Stewart was a standout in the secondary with 22 tackles, three pass break ups, two sacks and two interceptions as a sophomore.
Rivals gives Stewart a high 3-star rating and ranks him No. 22 among athletes nationally.
DL D'ante Seals, Trussville, Alabama
Seals has quickly become one of the more coveted edge rusher in class with offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and many others.
The 6-foot-3, 220 pound edge rusher has an extremely high motor, quick first step and long arms that can help him generate pass rush with solid technique.
He goes into his junior year as a 4-star prospect, No. 12 among defensive ends and the No. 14 player from Alabama, per Rivals.