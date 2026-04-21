Razorbacks Emerge as Contenders for Talented 4-star Wide Receiver

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield might have an elite recruiter emerging in his staff at the receiver position in Larry Smith.

He was a solid developer of talent at Memphis over the previous three seasons with multiple all-conference honors in the American. Now, Smith has parlayed his body of work and SEC playing experience on to the recruiting trail, and is about to steal one of the best receivers in Alabama.

Arkansas wide receiver target Darion Moseley out of Alabaster High School took an unofficial visit over the weekend, coming away impressed by everything the Razorbacks have to offer.

Arkansas Razorbacks on SI learned Sunday afternoon that Moseley has scheduled an official visit set for June 5. The 6-foot, 190 pound receiver has received plenty of interest from Louisville, Mississippi State and Utah.

Moseley enjoyed his first unofficial visit with the new Arkansas staff after receiving his initial offer in early February.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers coach Larry Smith during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

“The visit to Arkansas was amazing,” Moseley told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. “The hospitality was amazing. They greeted me with open arms. Coach Smith and Coach AO the wide reciever coaches were ecstatic to see me.”

“They let me know how much I was a priority to them,” Moseley said. “The coaches also told me how I would be an impact in their offense and I for sure see myself in the system.”

Moseley finished his junior season as the state's leader in receiving with 68 catches for 1,128 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2025.

He’s reported nearly 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Syracuse, Arizona State, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

While 247Sports and Rivals rates Moseley a 3-star and in the upper-30s among wide receivers, ESPN rates him a 4-star and the No. 212 overal prospect in the country. His production speaks for itself and is certainly a reason the Razorbacks are hot on his heels to earn his commitment.

Scouting Report

Once anyone hits play on his highlights, it's quickly noticable why so many schools are after Moseley.

On film, he looks much bigger than 6-foot,190 pounds and is tough to defend in space. While many receivers want to use their full body to adjust for receptions, Moseley throws his hands up instead and comes down with a catch even if he's fully covered.

As a junior, he displayed a full arsenal of moves to create separation before the catch and turns up field in a hurry. Mosely reports a 4.45 second 40-yard dash, but appears much faster on tape than he'll credit himself for.

Sometimes players are faster in pads than they are in a standardized testing format which could be the case for Moseley. It's all about technique and looks to be much more aggressive, faster, and decisive in his movements which often produces in better functional speed.

His best highlight comes at the 16-second mark of the video below when he takes a short pass the distance with breakaway speed in the open field for a touchdown. The moment Moseley brought the ball down, he quickly assessed the angles of the defense, split defenders and hit the afterburners.

4-star wide receiver Darion Moseley.



Remember his name, folks. pic.twitter.com/GhrE1r1D5z — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) April 21, 2026

Most importantly, Moseley's lack of head movement is a trait elite track stars and skill players in football have to maximize speed efficiency and maintain balance while keeping their focus on what's ahead.

That kind of running style maximizes energy leaks which many of Arkansas' best players over the years have brought to the field.

Moseley has the opportunity to be a major pass catching option at the college level with that trait alone, and Arkansas coaches project his skillset is a perfect fit as they build their offense for the future.

The Razorbacks' 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 51 nationally with six commitments headlined by 4-star offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru.

However, there is an opportunity for Silverfield's staff to improve on that mark with several official visitors scheduled over the next two months.

Notable Official Visitors

4-star RB Asa Barnes, May 29

4-star RB Jeremiah Dent, May 29

3-star DB Bryson Brown, May 29

3-star WR Eli Ferguson, May 29

4-star WR Jabari Watkins, June 5

3-star DL Jason Johnson, June 5

3-star WR Brody Knowles, June 5

3-star ATH Trey Stewart, June 5

3-star WR Jordan Christie, June 12

3-star TE Jeramie Cooper, June 12

3-star ATH Rashaad Silver, June 12

3-star RB Mason Ball, June 12

3-star DL Eli Thornton, June 12

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