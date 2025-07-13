Razorbacks defensive line facing uncertainty, opportunity this season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will open fall camp later this month with the defensive line one of many really big questions heading into a new season looking for answers.
After the departures of standout ends Landon Jackson and Anton Juncaj, along with interior linemen Eric Gregory and Kelvie Rose, the program faces a pivotal moment in retooling its defensive front.
Quincy Rhodes Jr., a North Little Rock native, is expected to move from key reserve to potential starter.
He played in 21 games with one start over the past two seasons and saw increased action in 2024, including a start in the Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech. Rhodes finished with two tackles and a pass breakup in that game.
The Razorbacks added transfers David Oke (Abilene Christian), Justus Boone (Florida) and Ken Talley (Michigan State) to fill experience gaps on the line.
Oke, who missed the start of spring practice with a hamstring injury, recorded 64 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss last season. The coaching staff expressed hope Oke can have the impact John Ridgeway had after transferring from the FCS ranks in 2021.
Fifth-year senior Cameron Ball anchors the returning group and is widely regarded as a team leader. Ball, who has started 20 games and amassed 100 tackles, notched 32 stops, 4 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season. His reliability and leadership have been praised by coaches and teammates alike.
Charlie Collins, a sophomore and four-star recruit, appeared in all 13 games last season and is expected to compete for a starting role.
“He has high expectations going into his second year,” defensive coordinator Travis Williams said.
Incoming freshman Kevin Oatis could also earn a spot in the rotation, while defensive tackles Ian Geffrard and Danny Saili are projected to provide depth. The team also added Frank Mulipola, a transfer from Texas-Permian Basin.
The losses of Jackson and Gregory, both to the NFL, have created a vacuum in leadership and production. Jackson was selected 72nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Gregory was a consistent performer inside.
“We’re looking for guys to emerge and establish themselves in those roles,” defensive line coach Deke Adams said. “It’s not just about talent but about setting a standard for the group.”
The 2025 defensive line roster features a blend of youth and experience. Notable names include Boone, Ball, Collins, Talley, Saili, Oke, and Rhodes Jr. Newcomers will be asked to contribute early, particularly with the program facing Alabama A&M in its season opener on Aug. 30.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman needs a defense that can get off the field consistently on third down. The Razorbacks’ defense struggled with consistency, but staff changes and new players in the revolving door of college football these days give coaches headaches these days.
“I just try to do my job, make plays and lead by example,” said Rhodes, who was Arkansas’ second-best high school prospect in his recruiting class. “We know what we lost, but we’re working to be even better as a unit.”
Oke, who brings FCS experience and production, is focused on making a quick transition to SEC play.
“We have a lot to prove,” Ball said in spring practice. “There’s competition everywhere. That’s what makes us better, and I’m excited to see who steps up.”
The Razorbacks’ defensive line will be a focal point as fall camp opens, with coaches and players aiming to turn question marks into strengths by the time the season kicks off.
Arkansas will start the season Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M. The game will be televised on SEC Network.