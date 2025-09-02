Razorbacks’ defensive line will face early test against Arkansas State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas opened the 2025 season with a convincing 52–7 victory over Alabama A&M, but the Razorbacks left Razorback Stadium knowing they have work to do up front.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams both stressed that the defensive line will need to make noticeable progress as the team turns its attention to Saturday’s first-ever meeting with in-state opponent Arkansas State.
Defensive Front Under the Microscope
Arkansas’ defensive line rotation looked thin in the opener, especially at defensive tackle. Pittman didn’t hide his concern.
“We’re thin over there,” Pittman said. “We need another big over there and a guy that’s a veteran.”
That assessment came after the Razorbacks gave up multiple chunk runs early before settling down against the Bulldogs. The concern is that Arkansas State brings a more balanced attack and tested its offensive line in a 35–14 win over Southeast Missouri to open the season.
Youth Must Step Up
The losses of veteran linemen Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory and Kelvie Rose left the 2025 unit with fewer proven options. Redshirt freshmen and younger players now face an early proving ground.
Defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. has been highlighted by staff as a potential breakout candidate, while transfers are still being worked into the rotation. The pressure is on the group to stabilize against Arkansas State before SEC play begins later this month.
Defensive coordinator Williams said the rest of the defense can help compensate.
“Our linebackers and secondary are strong points of the team,” Williams said. “Stephen Dix has played a lot of football, and Shakur Smalls has been a great addition.”
Arkansas State’s Balanced Attack
Arkansas State produced 142 rushing yards in its opener and used tempo to wear down Southeast Missouri.
If the Red Wolves’ push the pace, it could test Arkansas’ conditioning and depth. That didn't happen in the opener after the first couple of Alabama A&M series in the opener.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State’s defense showed sharpness in Week 1, collecting three sacks and more than 60 tackles.
ASU coach Butch Jones was high on his front seven after the win, saying their ability to “create pressure and disrupt the quarterback” will be key against Arkansas.
For Pittman’s Razorbacks, that means the offensive line — a long-time program strength — will also be under watch. Quarterback Taylen Green was not sacked in the opener, and maintaining that protection will be vital against a Red Wolves defense capable of applying pressure.
Historic In-State Meeting
Though the programs have shared the same state for more than a century, Saturday will mark the first regular-season matchup between Arkansas and Arkansas State. Fans have circled the date since the game was announced for War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Pittman emphasized the need to treat the occasion like any other week.
“It’s about getting better, no matter who’s across from you,” Pittman said. “We have to improve up front and be physical.”
Three Takeaways
• Defensive line depth is critical. Pittman’s unit must find reliable rotation pieces quickly with veterans departed and younger players still developing.
• Arkansas State offers a real test. The Red Wolves’ tempo and physical front provide a stronger challenge than Alabama A&M posed in Week 1.
• Momentum hinges on early fixes. With SEC play looming, Arkansas cannot afford lingering defensive struggles if it hopes to contend later this season.