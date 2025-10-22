Razorbacks dream for Petrino's protege likely longshot in coaching search
The Razorbacks are going on one month following the firing of Sam Pittman and the coaching carousel has already gone off course.
Athletics director Hunter Yurachek put the wheels in motion for SEC programs looking to make changes as Florida decided to part ways with Billy Napier following a homecoming victory over Mississippi State.
Oddly enough, Napier is the third coach since the start of the decade to be fired after leading his team to a victory over the Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher was fired at Texas A&M in 2023 after a 51-10 victory while Auburn fired Gus Malzahn in 2020 following a 24-10 win.
For Arkansas, the program finds itself at a familiar crossroads following a six year stint under Sam Pittman, who brought the Razorbacks brand out of the depths of the FBS cellar.
Yurachek now leads a search firm for not only a new head coach, but someone with an identity. The four pillars the next coach must prop himself on are being a program builder, culture setter, energizer and the ability to adapt to college football's current landscape.
Not only is Jeff Brohm a name on coaching hot boards across the country, but he fits the mold of what Arkansas is looking for.
He’s become a proven architect of offensive innovation between three schools (Western Kentucky, Purdue and Louisville) and displayed an ability to revive sputtering programs.
Brohm has consistently churned underperforming teams into contenders with conference championship game appearances with the Hilltoppers, Boilermakers and Cardinals.
His blueprint is based on quarterback development, something his old boss Bobby Petrino builds his program on.
He's shown a knack for being a fearless play-caller all while building a culture of belief at each school, which speaks for his overall record of 90-53.
Purdue finished the 2022 regular season with an 8–4 record, which capped the school's first back-to-back 8–4 or better seasons since 1997-1998.
Program Builder
At Western Kentucky, Brohm posted a 30–10 record and won two conference titles while building a program off in-state athletes and high powered offense engineered by quarterbacks Brandon Doughty and Mike White.
During Brohm's stint at Purdue, he took a program mired in mediocrity amongst its Big Ten brethren and delivered victories over ranked teams such as No. 23 Boston College, No. 19 Iowa and a seismic upset of No. 2 Ohio State for his first signature victory in 2018.
While it was a forgettable couple of seasons from 2019-2020, Brohm led the Boilermakers back to relevance with victories over No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Michigan State and a victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
SInce becoming coach at his alma mater, Louisville, he’s already led the Cardinals to a 10-win season, an ACC Championship game appearance and has become one of only two coaches over the past 30 years to lead road teams to a victory over an AP Top two team that never trailed in the game and forced at least four interceptions.
Quarterback whisperer
While Arkansas doesn’t need a miracle worker as its next coach, the program needs someone with a proven method and results producer.
Brohm’s offenses hum with creativity with developed NFL caliber quarterbacks and built systems that maximize talent, not just rely on it.
There is no running around the fact that Arkansas is surrounded by schools that prioritize defense in the SEC, and could benefit from a coach who knows how to score often.
Razorback Stadium could roar like days of old again, as Brohm’s offense slices through SEC defenses using tempo, precision, and swagger.
Plus, for those fans stuck in a state of nostalgia, Brohm worked under Petrino for several seasons at various stops and very well could keep him on staff in some capacity.
SEC Ready
Brohm has coached in the Big Ten and ACC, two leagues known for physicality and depth. He’s not intimidated by ranked opponents or hostile environments.
His teams play tough, smart, and fast. That’s the SEC formula, and Brohm already speaks the language.
Brohm’s buyout might be too much for Arkansas' brass to stomach though, as it is north of $33 million, which ranks No. 15 nationally, according to a report.
But, Arkansas has not shown it’s willing to invest in football like it has men's basketball and baseball which makes a an investment in Brohm a longshot daydream.
Most quality coaches across the country are going to have what many believe are massive buyouts and will have to pay for the ability to compete for national championships.
Some names from the past mentioned for the Arkansas job appear untouchable now unless someone in Arkansas wants to fork up the cash for a proven winner.
Lane Kiffin has a $36.6 million buyout at Ole Miss, Eli Drinkwitz's will cost $28.8 million, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck's is $26.6 million, Barry Odom's is $25.1 million at Purdue and fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance with Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham will cost roughly $24.7 million.
If Yurachek and the Razorbacks administration are as serious about winning as they say, then buyout money shouldn't be an issue.