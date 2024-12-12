How Much Did Louisville Football's Coaches Make in 2024?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the current age of collegiate athletics, the amount of money being spent or invested in order to compete at a high level continues to increase at an exponential rate. Everyone involved from coaches, players and administrators alike all are making more money than ever before.
While it's still fairly hard to nail down how much players are making given the current climate of name, image and likeness, it's much easier to determine how much coaches make considering the majority of them are state employees. With that in mind, USA TODAY recently updated their comprehensive database for head and assistant coaching salaries in college football - including for the Louisville football program.
With a salary of $5,631,057 for the 2024 season, head coach Jeff Brohm ranks as 39th-highest paid coaching college football among the 125 coaches that USA TODAY was able to get concrete numbers for. He can obtain $2,000,000 in maximum bonuses, and received $900,000 in bonuses for the 2023-24 season.
Of the 108 buyout figures obtained by USA TODAY, Brohm's buyout (as of Dec. 1, 2024) of $39,325,000 ranks 15th. In case you were curious, the biggest buyout in college football belongs to Georgia's Kirby Smart, which stands at a whopping $118,083,333.
When it comes to Brohm's coaching staff at Louisville, USA TODAY was able to obtain the figures for all 10 of the Cardinals' position assistants, as well as their strength coach.
Defensive coordinator Ron English is Louisville's highest-paid assistant, making $800,000 this season. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm is the highest-paid offensive assistant at $750,000.
Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen made $700,000, wide receivers coach Garrick McGee earned $500,000, linebackers coach Mark Ivey took home $400,000, both offensive line coach Richard Owens and running backs coach Chris Barclay got $375,000, cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis received $325,000, special team coordinator Karl Maslowski made $275,000, while tight ends coach Ryan Wallace got $265,000.
Louisville's total assistant pool comes out to $4,765,000, with that figure ranking 38th in all of college football. The five biggest assistant coaching pools, unsurprisingly, belong to Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and Michigan
Head strength and conditioning coach Domenic Reno made $326,000 this season, making him the 45th-highest paid strength coach in college football. Oklahoma State's Rob Glass is the highest-paid and only one to crack the million-dollar threshold at $1,100,000.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
