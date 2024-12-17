All Hogs

Razorbacks Earn Commitment of Transfer SEC Tight End

Hogs trot into rival territory, walk away with former top-100 recruit at position of need

Jacob Davis

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt (6) and Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) in action during the second half at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt (6) and Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) in action during the second half at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Good news for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks continues to roll in as former Texas A&M tight end Jaden Platt committed to Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

Platt is one of up to 15 or more players who visited the Razorbacks over the past weekend and plays a position which is heavily in need. Tight ends Luke Hasz, Ty Washington and Var'Keyes Gumms are all currently in the transfer portal with several walk-on's in the rotation as the team begins its preparation for the Liberty bowl.

The former top-100 recruit in the class of 2023 signed with the Aggies and recorded two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown in two seasons. His size at 6-foot-5, 260 pound had schools prioritizing the redshirt freshman before he signed with Texas A&M over offers from Florida, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss. 

The commitment of Platt comes after the Razorbacks earned its first transfer addition in former top-100 prospect and Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Jac'Qawn McRoy.

Platt is the second transfer to commit to Arkansas Monday with UAB’s Kam Shanks.

