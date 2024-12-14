Razorbacks Have Advantage At Key Position in Bowl Against Texas Tech
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite Arkansas reeling from a mass exodus of starters to the transfer portal, they maintain an advantage at one of the most critical positions on the field. The Razorbacks will have its starting quarterback for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Taylen Green opted to come back for his final season of eligibility Thursday.
Texas Tech will be without its starting quarterback Behren Morton after he underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the bowl game, according to a report by RedRaiderSports.
Texas Tech was one of the nation's top passing offenses in the country, ranking ninth in the country in passing yards per game (296.1). Morton started all 12 games and threw for 3,335 yards with a 63.3% completion to go along with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
True freshman quarterback Will Hammond is the presumed starter for the bowl game. He has appeared in three games, and is 15-for-23 on the season for 191 yards with three total touchdowns (two rushing).
It's one of the few positions where Arkansas will have its starter on offense, while Texas Tech will not. The Razorbacks are already without three offensive lineman (Josh Braun, Addison Nichols and Patrick Kutas). They are also without its top two receivers in Andrew Armstrong (NFL Draft) and Isaiah Sategna (portal). Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has also forgone his final year of eligibility to leave for the draft.
Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 from Memphis, Tenn. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.