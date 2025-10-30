Razorbacks' end to six-game skid may have last shot against Bulldogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will try to break its six-game losing streak when Mississippi State visits Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Very few saw this kind of a start through the first eight games. It was a doomsday scenario and it's already cost Razorbacks' coach Sam Pittman his job, which was the first domino to fall in the SEC coaching carousel.
Now the Hogs are running out of chances. After State on Saturday, they go on the road against LSU and Texas, both dealing with their own issues, but better players and more of them.
Finishing against a streaking Missouri team at home Nov. 29 is impossible to predict, especially in a night game when the weather very likely could play a huge role in the game.
The Bulldogs have duplicated last season's win total, but close losses against Tennessee, Florida and Texas (two in overtime) have their fans wondering what might have been.
Both teams are still searching for their first Southeastern Conference win of the year. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC) continue to find new ways to come up short. Last weekend, they fell 33-24 to Auburn after leading by double digits at halftime.
Despite a strong defensive performance early, turnovers and offensive inconsistency again proved costly.
Arkansas held a 21-10 advantage at the break but turned the ball over on its final four possessions. The mistakes erased what had been one of the defense’s best showings of the year.
Petrino says Green looks healthier, more confident
Interim coach Bobby Petrino said quarterback Taylen Green was dealing with some minor physical issues that limited his play against Auburn, affecting both his mobility and decision-making. After the offense was basically non-existent in most of the game, that was about all he could use.
This week, Petrino believes Green looks stronger and ready to return to form.
“He did a really good job yesterday of running full speed and pushing himself and he did a nice job of throwing the football,” Petrino said Wednesday. “It was good to see. He reacted the right way and he'll certainly have himself mentally and physically prepared to go this Saturday.”
Green’s athleticism has been a key part of Arkansas’ offense this season, but turnovers have derailed drives in crucial moments. Petrino emphasized that the mental side of the game — focus, leadership and confidence — is just as important as physical recovery.
“I need to see the mental concentration, the focus, the leadership that he’s always shown us,” Petrino said. “He’s a tough young man, and obviously it was a hard game for him. You have to be able to bounce back and move forward with great confidence.”
Statistical matchups show contrast in styles
Statistically, Arkansas remains one of the top offensive teams in the nation. The Razorbacks rank seventh in total offense (490.9 yards per game) and 26th in scoring (35.5 points).
Their balance — averaging 205.3 rushing yards and 285.9 passing yards — gives them versatility.
However, the Hogs’ 15 turnovers are among the most in the FBS. Protecting the ball will be crucial against a Mississippi State defense that leads the SEC with 14 takeaways.
Mississippi State’s defense allows 23.4 points and 360.9 yards per game.
The Bulldogs are middle-of-the-pack statistically but have improved dramatically from their 2-10 season a year ago.
Mississippi State improving under Jeff Lebby
In Jeff Lebby’s first year, Mississippi State (4-4, 0-4 SEC) has been competitive against some of the SEC’s better teams.
The Bulldogs have lost three of their past four games by an average margin of just over five points, including overtime losses to Florida and Tennessee.
Against No. 22 Texas last week, Mississippi State led 38-21 before a Longhorns punt return shifted the game’s momentum. Those narrow defeats have not gone unnoticed by Petrino, who expects an aggressive opponent Saturday.
“They’re playing good football,” Petrino said. “They’re fast on defense and they’ll challenge us. We’ve got to make sure all 11 guys are on the same page, recognize what they’re doing and execute.”
Razorbacks expect physical challenge from Bulldogs defense
Tight end Rohan Jones said Mississippi State’s record doesn’t show how hard the Bulldogs compete.
“I don’t think their record represents how they play,” Jones said. “They’re sound on defense and play hard. They’ll come in with a chip on their shoulders.”
Receiver Raylen Sharpe agreed, noting both programs have faced adversity this year.
“We can’t worry about who’s on the other side,” he said. “We just have to stop beating ourselves, play one play at a time, and compete for all four quarters.”
Linebacker Nic Mitchell leads a balanced Mississippi State defense, which uses frequent blitzes to create pressure.
Each member of the Bulldogs’ starting secondary has at least one interception, making them an opportunistic unit.
“They’ve been doing a lot of pressures on third down,” Petrino said. “They’ve done a nice job of attacking both Texas and A&M with their pressure package. They’ve been able to play the ball in the air, and all their secondary guys have interceptions.”
Key takeaways
- Petrino says Green looks fully recovered and ready to lead Arkansas against the Bulldogs.
- Arkansas ranks near the bottom nationally in giveaways, while Mississippi State leads the SEC in takeaways.
- Despite an 0-4 SEC record, Mississippi State has played close games against ranked opponents.