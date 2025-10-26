Razorbacks' exhibition getting pair of old opponents back facing off
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas travels to Memphis on Monday for an exhibition matchup against the Memphis Tigers in the annual Hoops for St. Jude Tip-Off Classic at FedExForum.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
The event serves as both a preseason tune-up for the two nationally recognized programs and a charitable showcase for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Founded in Memphis, the hospital’s mission of providing free treatment to children with life-threatening illnesses has long been supported by college basketball programs nationwide.
For Arkansas, the exhibition marks its second warm-up contest of the preseason after an 89-61 victory over Cincinnati at Bud Walton Arena on Friday.
That win gave coach John Calipari’s squad a positive first impression of how its revamped rotation could perform under game conditions.
Calipari’s return to Memphis brings a personal storyline to the contest.
The veteran coach spent nine seasons leading the Tigers from 2000-09, compiling a 252-69 record with seven conference titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
Monday’s trip will be his first time coaching in FedExForum since leaving for Kentucky 16 years ago.
Calipari returns to familiar territory
“I spent some of the best years of my career in Memphis, and it’s special to be part of something that benefits St. Jude,” Calipari said in the school’s official release. “This is about basketball, yes, but it’s also about doing something meaningful for kids and families who need it most.”
Arkansas enters the matchup ranked No. 14 nationally and seeking to build rhythm before its regular-season opener in early November.
The Razorbacks’ depth was on display in the exhibition win over Cincinnati, with Malik Dia, Jeremiah Davenport, and freshman Billy Richmond III among those showing early promise.
Richmond III, a Memphis native and former target of the Tigers during recruitment, said the game carries added emotion for him.
“It’s going to be fun to compete at home and represent Arkansas,” Richmond said. “I just want to play hard and make it a good night for everyone.”
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway also welcomes the spotlight. Entering his eighth season leading his alma mater, Hardaway has again reshaped his roster through the transfer portal, bringing in 13 Division I transfers among 15 newcomers.
The Tigers finished 29-6 last season and are projected to contend for the American Athletic Conference title once again.
Tigers rebuild while keeping ambition high
Memphis’ roster overhaul presents both opportunity and challenge.
With no returning scholarship players from last year’s team, Hardaway’s focus has been on blending talent and establishing chemistry before the regular season begins.
“This game helps us measure where we are,” Hardaway said this week. “Arkansas is a well-coached team that will test our effort and execution. That’s what we need at this point.”
According to the Tigers’ preview, Memphis’ new players have combined for 739 Division I appearances, giving the team veteran experience despite the fresh faces.
Players such as Dayton transfer Koby Brea and former Alabama forward Nick Pringle are expected to play major roles.
For Arkansas, the emphasis remains on defensive intensity and sharing the ball. The Razorbacks recorded 22 assists on 34 made baskets in their win over Cincinnati, showing an unselfish approach that Calipari hopes will translate to the road environment in Memphis.
The game will not count toward official records, but both programs see it as a critical step toward the regular season.
Revisiting an old rivalry
The exhibition also renews an old rivalry between regional powers. Arkansas and Memphis have met 22 times in men’s basketball, with the series tied 11-11.
The two last faced each other during the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, when Memphis held on for an 84-79 victory.
Arkansas last played a true road game in Memphis during the 2002-03 season, winning 90-73.
The schools have long shared recruiting territory, with both programs drawing heavily from the Memphis-to-Little Rock corridor.
While this meeting won’t affect postseason resumes, it will carry symbolic weight for Calipari and Hardaway, two coaches who have become faces of modern college basketball’s evolution through NIL and the transfer portal era.
The spotlight on FedExForum will also highlight St. Jude’s cause. According to the organization, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Monday’s game will contribute proceeds to the hospital’s ongoing research and support initiatives.
Game information and final thoughts
Date: Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPNU
For Arkansas, this is an early opportunity to show how Calipari’s system is taking hold and how its roster blends experience with athletic youth.
For Memphis, it’s a test of cohesion and conditioning as Hardaway evaluates lineups and leadership before the season’s opener.
“This game is about coming together—for basketball and for St. Jude,” Calipari added. “That’s a message worth celebrating.”
Key takeaways
- Arkansas enters its second exhibition with renewed depth and early chemistry under John Calipari.
- Memphis debuts a completely rebuilt roster, featuring 13 Division I transfers.
- The game’s purpose extends beyond basketball, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.