Razorbacks expected to host more transfers for Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks started off its transfer list with a pair of productive FBS pledges, Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield and his coaching staff are ready to host a few more visitors Sunday.

So far, Arkansas has roughly 39 scholarship athletes during the third full day of the portal being open. There were around 15 players in town for visits with some announced ahead of time and others were surprises, including Christian Harrison from Cincinnati who will follow his Bearcats position coach Eddie Hicks to the Razorbacks.

Paul Mubenga, LSU Offensive Tackle

The 6-foot-5, 317 pounds tackle will arrive to Arkansas Monday with his brother Ben, who signed with the Razorbacks as a member of the 2025 class to play along the offensive line

Mubenga made six starts as a redshirt sophomore this season at LSU this season along with another five starts in 2024. He is regarded as the No. 243 ranked available transfer and No. 14 among interior lineman, according to 247Sports.

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga (65) lines up during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

He also has visits set with South Carolina and Virginia Tech with several other schools trying to get in the mix.

Arkansas fielded an improved offensive line this season under former assistant coach Eric Mateos, who has moved on to Wisconsin. Dual offensive line coaches Jeff Myers and Marcus Johnson have seen a number of defections from their room this offseason as Shaq McRoy, LJ Prudhomme, Blake Cherry and veteran starter E'Marion Harris have entered the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks are hoping to receive a visit from fellow LSU offensive lineman and Marion native Carius Curne. He is tentatively scheduled to visit Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas, but the Tiger currently have a hold on his transfer paperwork that is keeping him from entering the portal, according to a post on his X account.

Holding my paper work trying to prevent me from opportunity is crazy work 😂😂 I just want to ball out 😂😂@LSUfootball — Carius Curne (@CurneCarius) January 3, 2026

Joseph Hanson, Coastal Carolina Offensive Lineman

The Chanticleers had a solid unit up front which helped Hanson pave his way to second team All-Sun Belt honors last season. Coastal Carolina prodcued a rushing attack that ranked No. 71 nationally at 155 yards per game.

He will also take visits to Baylor (Jan. 5) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 8).

Shelton Lewis, Clemson Defensive Back

Lewis was one of the first FBS players to enter the portal this season after playing four games for Clemson this season. He has been credited with 29 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, ncluding a 46-yard interception return for touchdown in 397 snaps over 27 games in his career.

He is considered the No. 439 ranked available transfer and No. 49 among defensive backs in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Javan Robinson, Arizona State Defensive Back

The Sun Devils defense lost a critical piece to its secondary when Robinson opted to enter the transfer portal Dec. 8. He was a steady presence in the backend for the previous two seasons, recording 99 total tackles, 16 deflections, 13 pass break-ups, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He started his career at Washington State where he was lightly used before helping Arizona State to a near upset of Texas in the College Football Playoffs in 2024. Robinson is ranked as the No. 293 available transfer and No. 29 cornerback in the portal by 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound defensive back will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore

K Scott Starzyk, Sophomore

DB Christian Harrison, Transfer (Cincinnati)

K Braeden McAlister, Transfer (Georgia State)

