Razorbacks Roster Tracker: Starting defensive tackle announces intention to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been a relatively quiet offseason as departures go during new Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield's first month on the job.

While most of the news he's received in the roster construction process has been positive, Monday's news that defensive tackle Ian Geffrard intends to transfer might have put a damper on things.

The redshirt sophomore enjoyed a breakout season at Arkansas with 25 tackles and four tackles for loss, including a career-high six tackles in the Razorbacks' season finale against Missouri.

He wrote a note to the Razorbacks, thanking Arkansas' coaches and fans who played a role in his first few collegiate seasons.

"After a lot of thought and conversations with those close to me, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities for next season," Geffrard posted on his X account. "Arkansas will forever be a part of my story. Thank you for everything."

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomre

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

Arkansas Razorbacks Departures

Keshawn Davila, DB

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of Silverfield.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Keshawn Davila during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass break-ups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

Shaq McRoy, OL

The Razorbacks missed out on the former Top 100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

Tavion Wallace, LB

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Tavian Wallace lining up on special teams in game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

Ian Geffrard, DL

The 6-foot-5, 390 pound tackle made it to Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to former coach Sam Pittman. Geffrard transformed his body over his first two offseasons to provide his availability on a defensive line that lacked depth across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1,166 ranked player in the 2023 class, and No. 113 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports rankings.

He held offers from 14 schools, but committed to Arkansas over Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and several others.

