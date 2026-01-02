Razorbacks expected to receive visit from All-American defensive lineman
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and new coach Ryan Silverfield have extended a scholarship offer to former Kansas State defensive line commit Andy Burburija.
Burburija, a junior college All-American this fall, will take a visit to Arkansas in the coming days but a date hasn't been finalized, he tells Razorbacks on SI.
He signed with the Wildcats during the early national signing period on Dec. 3, which happened to be the same day former K-State coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement. After processing through the coaching change, he shared his decision to reopen his recruitment earlier this week.
"After a talk with my family and with multiple changes in the staff at K-state I’ve decided to decommit," Burburija posted on his X account. "Thank you to K-state for the opportunity and as well as the support you’ve shown me. With that being said my recruitment is now 100% open!"
The 6-foot-2, 290 pound defender helped lead Iowa Western to a JUCO National Championship finishing the season with 45 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Burburija is currently rated as a 3-star prospect at No. 51 overall, No. 13 among defensive lineman and No. 3 JUCO product, according to 247Sports rankings.
Since asking for his release from the Wildcats, he has received quite a bit of attention from high major schools such as Texas Tech, Purdue, Iowa State, Auburn, and Penn State.
The Razorbacks are in the midst of a rebuild on the defensive side of the football after fielding one of the worst units in school history this season. Arkansas ranked No. 122 nationally in total defense giving up 425 yards and its 39 points per game allowed ranked No. 127 among FBS teams.
There are several edge rushers expected to return next season, including veteran defensive end Quincy Rhodes. A group of true freshman linemen have announced their intentions to hang around such as Trent Sellers, Caleb Bell and Kieundre Johnson and Kevin Oatis, with each of them highly regarded out of high school.
The position Arkansas must attack most aggressively in the transfer portal is defensive tackle depth. Last season's depth issue became so bad during the preseason that Keshawn Blackstock was moved from his backup role at right tackle.
Aside from Oatis, the Razorbacks have yet to receive a decision from any other defensive tackle before the transfer portal opens at midnight Jan. 2.
Once Silverfield was hired, he immediately went to work offering a pair of in-state 4-star defensive tackles in Danny Beale (Cross County) and Anthony Kennedy (Little Rock Central) who weren't prioritized by the previous coaching regime.
Arkansas' current 18-man recruiting class ranks No. 15 in the SEC ahead of only Kentucky and No. 55 nationally following an expected exodus of commitments during a coaching change.
Earlier this week, fellow JUCO defensive lineman Antonio Sandel-Bascomb announced his pledge to the Razorbacks following his decommitment from Memphis last month.
Razorbacks 2026 Recruiting Class
DL Danny Beale, Wynne
RB Terry Hodges, Bryant
DL Anthony Kennedy, Little Rock
DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
DB Tay Lockett, Conway
LB Jakore Smith, Bryant
DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
WR Jude Hill, Greenville, South Carolina
OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
DB Brandon Ford, Crowley, Texas
DT Antonio Sandel-Bascomb, Coffeyville Community College
P Connor Smith, Clintowood, Virginia
LS Eli Haltom, Texarkana, Texas
