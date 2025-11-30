Razorbacks expected to turn to Memphis' Silverfield as next coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a move that may not command the flash of a marquee splash hire, Arkansas has reportedly tapped Ryan Silverfield as its next football coach.
Reports earlier in the week shared that the Razorbacks were targeting USF's Alex Golesh, but ended up not coming to fruition. The third-year Bulls coach is expected to land at Auburn and even said the reports of his acceptance of the Arkansas job were "u
Silverfield arrives from the Memphis , where he maintained a program rebuilt by his predecessors Justin Fuente and Mike Norvell. He prides himself fielding a team full of physicality and consistency.
Since taking over in 2020, Silverfield posted a strong 50–24 record and compiled a 4–1 mark in bowl games, establishing Memphis as a perennial contender in the Group of Five race for a College Football Playoff bid.
At Memphis, Silverfield cultivated one of the most balanced and durable programs outside the Power Four and was given solid NIL resources to back him. His teams consistently featured tough rushing attacks, rugged offensive-line play, and a commitment to keeping the quarterback upright which are attributes that the Razorbacks’ covet in its traditional identity.
He’s shown an ability to adapt, bringing in key transfers and adjusting schemes to fit personnel. His flexibility would be crucial at Arkansas, where roster churn and NIL dynamics demand nimble leadership.
The Razorbacks have been witnessed more turnover that most schools not only in the SEC, but nationally as 30 or more players decide to enter the transfer portal each offseason.
Perhaps most important for Arkansas: Silverfield comes with ties to the South. Over his tenure at Memphis, he has built relationships with high-school coaches across Tennessee, Mississippi, and nearby Arkansas a recruiting network that could pay dividends for his tenure with the Razorbacks as they seek to strengthen in regions where they’ve long battled for talent.
Behind the scenes, Silverfield is viewed as a stabilizer, who is capable of navigating the turbulence of the modern roster climate (transfers, NIL, roster turnover) while laying a foundation built more on consistency and physicality than hype.
For Arkansas, it has a desperate need for a culture reset as the roster has struggled with discipline this season whether it be turnovers or penalties.
Silverfield’s coaching journey mirrors that of Pittman’s in some ways, both were considered unconventional hires with strong locker room presence and a blue-collar approach.
He has figured out ways to be relevant despite constant changes in a sport that's evolved over the past half decade.
He didn't wait around for things to return to a sense of normalcy to pre-COVID, he's embraced the new challenges and is now being rewarded for it with the Razorbacks job.
There's a low risk, but high reward in hiring a coach such as Silverfield. He may not be the flashiest name on the coaching market but he represents a sensible possibility after striking out on candidtes such as Golesh, Matt Campbell, Rhett Lashlee and others.
Sure, Silverfield isn’t the flashiest option as the wheels turn on the coaching carousel, nor does his name draw the same headlines as John Calipari's did in April 2024.
But, as Arkansas looks to rebuild, add reliability, toughness and a renewed recruiting pipeline, it's possible his hiring could be just what the program needs after all.
The Razorbacks next coach will have his hands full after the program closed 2025 with its third 2-10 campaing in seven seasons. This mark is the worst stretch for the Arkansas program dating back to Frank Broyles hiring in 1958.