Arkansas will face unstoppable destructive force in Texas A&M's Cashius Howell
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The people of Arkansas are more than familiar with the sound of tornado sirens and the potential destruction that can take place once they are sounded.
It can be terrifying, chaotic and confusing. For that very reason, the second the Texas A&M defense steps on the field Saturday afternoon, some sort of warning needs to go off so Hogs fans can prepare themselves and shelter their children from the sheer destruction that is about to be wrought by Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell.
A perfect combination of power and speed, the SEC's sacks leader is a force unto himself. And much like a building can't slow down or stop a tornado, neither can the nation's top offensive linemen stand up to Howell once he starts carving a path to the offensive backfield.
On the majority of plays he either racks up a tackle for a loss, a sack or at the very least, gives intense pressure and a reminder pop on whomever has the ball near him last.
He not only has eight sacks, but an additional 8.5 tacles for loss. His TFLs alone have accounted for 57 yards of lost yardage.
The other option that doesn't really show up in his stats, and this happens often, is for offensive linemen to hold out of sheer desperation, dragging behind with a handful of jersey.
In the event linemen do land a clean block on Howell, the referees are often so stunned, they determine it's not possible and call holding anyway.
Howell's game reaches such a point of ridiculousness, that by early in the second half, the announcers start running out of normal ways to describe what is taking place and revert to puns and borderline dad jokes.
"Wow, the left tackle held Howell like a grudge there."
"The only thing that can keep Howell away from (Florida quarterback DJ) Lagway is a restraining order."
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green will need to erase his cute little move where he runs backward 10 yards while working his way to the sideline area, then reverse forward hoping to outrun defenders on the far edge. He will be caught from behind for huge losses.
Arkansas will have a little bit of an advantage over other teams the Aggies have faced since the Hogs often deploy traditional tight ends, which means Howell will be pushed out a little further to the edge at least a full yard further away from Green.
However, it must be noted that the best blocking tight end at head coach Bobby Petrino's disposal is Andreas Paaske, and he is unable to play because of injury.
This means instead of two beats to get rid of the ball or step up into the pocket to run, Green will have about 2.5 beats. Considering his one Achilles heel is being a tad slow on his reads, thus holding onto the ball too long, there is a higher than normal risk of sacks and also fumbles that come in a fashion similar to his two lost fumbles against Tennessee.
Also, it should be noted that because of how well the Aggies swarm to the ball, if it ever touches the ground, the possession is going to Texas A&M.
As far as the run game, Arkansas isn't going to get more than two yards per carry unless Petrino is willing to play Maddox Lassiter at fullback pretty much the entire game.
That is bad news for the Hogs because the best thing for the Arkansas defense is a strong running game that eats clock and helps keep them off the field. It's by far the best formula for assisting the Razorbacks in their bend and pray it doesn't break defense unveiled last week.
Ironically, the best area to run against this defensive front is right at Howell. There are plays to be made if Petrino and offensive line coach Eric Mateos can find a tell that will tip off the line Howell is going to take into the backfield.
Then, the Hogs can use his aggression against him to create brief running lanes that lead to rare big runs. However, that's like telling a driver to head directly at a tornado because you are certain it's going to turn at the last second and the car will squirt through to the other side unharmed.
Guess wrong and the consequences are dire and potentially horrifically ugly.
Arkansas fans should consider themselves warned. An unstoppable ultra destructive force coming to town Saturday.
There is a 100% chance the Razorbacks will be under an EF5 level Howell warning.