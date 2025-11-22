Arkansas fans have plenty to watch Saturday afternoon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Judging by the historical lack of chatter in Arkansas surrounding the game between the Razorbacks and Texas, it's a little surprising to see the two square off in the featured ABC game in the prime 2:30 p.m. slot.
That's how desolate the schedule is in the SEC. However, there are several big games going on in the other conferences that will play a huge role in the College Football Playoff picture.
By the time Saturday is over, much to the pleasure of Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, the future CFP standings should be dramatically easier to explain. So, for those looking for something to watch before and after the Hogs and Longhorns hook up in Austin, or in many cases, even during it, here is a breakdown of the weekend's biggest games.
11 a.m.
No. 22 Missouri @ No. 8 Oklahoma, ABC
Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy gets to not only up his Heisman odds, but also gets to play spoiler to Oklahoma's playoff hopes. When the season started, no one thought the Sooners could get through the mine field that is the back half of their schedule.
Instead of fighting for a playoff spot, most had Oklahoma in line with half of college football looking for a new coach. However, Brent Venables has turned it around in Norman, and now these two face off in a high profile, old-fashioned Big 12 morning kick-off from back in the day.
While the Sooners have their coach locked in barring unforeseeable circumstances, there has quietly been a great deal of question as to whether this is one of the last times anyone will see Eli Drinkwitz roam the Mizzou sideline. If so, it is certain he wants to ride off to his new job on a hot streak with an upset of Oklahoma and his customary Battle Line win over Arkansas.
No. 13 Miami @ Virginia Tech, ESPN
It seems there is an invisible line that groups teams in the College Football Playoff standings and the Hurricanes apparently weren't close enough to that line to warrant factoring in a head-to-head win over No. 9 Notre Dame while having more quality wins not matter at all,
Should Miami avoid an upset by a Virginia Tech team looking to impress new head coach James Franklin and his assumed increased bags of NIL cash, the Hurricanes will watch closely to see if they finally get over the mysterious line. If so, they have been assured by Yurachek that the head-to-head will kick in and they will suddenly leap frog a Notre Dame team still looking for a signature win.
Louisville @ SMU, ESPN 2
We close out a crowded 11 a.m. field with a huge game in the ACC championship race. Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs are still in the hunt to get into the title game for a crack at securing what will likely be the conference's lone bid.
SMU has the head-to-head edge on a Miami team that also has more ACC losses. However, on top of knocking off a pesky Louisville team, the Mustangs need either Virginia or Georgia Tech to drop a conference game.
The Yellow Jackets face No. 4 Georgia next week, so this is the last weekend to get help there, but it won't matter either way if SMU doesn't get it done down in Dallas.
2:30 p.m.
No. 15 USC @ No. 7 Oregon, CBS
This is the lone true College Football Playoff elimination game of the weekend. Oregon lacks quality wins, which puts them in position to drop like a rock with a loss, and USC is in need of a quality win that will vault them into the Top 10 to squeeze into the field as the last at-large team.
The Trojans have wins over Michigan and Iowa, making them the program with more skins on the wall at this point. However, a 34-32 loss to Illinois shows Lincoln Riley's team can drop one at any point.
Oregon also owns a close win over Iowa, but got beat by Indiana, 30-20, at home in the Ducks' lone bid for a big win. Failing a second time against a relatively highly ranked opponent in Eugene would be catastrophic.
Oregon will again be without key wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant, Jr. However, history is on the Ducks' side as they have won five of the past six over USC, including a 36-27 win over the Trojans at home in 2023.
Kentucky @ No. 14 Vanderbilt, ESPN
Technically this also is an elimination game, but both teams aren't in contention like the USC-Oregon match-up. There is still room for Clark Lea's Commodores to slide into the College Football Playoffs if they can avoid getting tripped up these last two weeks.
Unfortunately for Vanderbilt, Kentucky finally decided it has a football team. Mark Stoops' Wildcats have ripped off three in a row with SEC wins over Auburn and Florida.
Kentucky is coming off a pseudo bye-week against Tennessee Tech, allowing the Wildcats to rest up key players as needed. Kentucky get two shots at becoming bowl eligible, which may not mean a lot to most SEC fans, but it means the world to Stoops.
If he can gets wins over Vanderbilt and hated rival Louisville, plus sneak away with a meaningless bowl win to finish with eight wins, it will generate a huge turn in perception as to how the season has gone. However, Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia, surely out of seasons after presumably qualifying for social security during his time in Nashville, isn't keen on watching his dreams of a national championship fade at the hands of a basketball school.
6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh @ No. 16 Georgia Tech, ESPN
The Panthers come limping in after a tough loss to Notre Dame. However, with only one loss in the ACC, Pitt is still in the race for the College Football Playoff despite a 7-3 overall record.
If the Yellow Jackets can come away with the win, they will secure one of the spots in the championship game as they will be done with their ACC schedule. Georgia Tech faces No. 4 Georgia next week in a repeat of the game that propelled Brent Key's team to a non-stop wave of momentum after going eight overtimes with the SEC champion Bulldogs before finally running out of juice.
Should the Panthers pull the upset, all bets are off in the ACC as chaos takes over. Fortunately for Yurachek, all he has to say is whomever rises out of the quagmire will represent the conference with no additional explanation needed.
7 p.m.
No. 11 BYU @ Cincinnati, FOX
The picture in the Big 12 looks pretty clear. Texas Tech and BYU are headed for a rematch in the conference championship game so long as Cincinnati doesn't mess thing up.
Right now, the Bearcats are in a massive tie for third with no losses to either of the top two teams. If Cincy can pull the upset, the Big 12 becomes a complicated mathematical equation not even Albert Einstein would want to tackle.
Suddenly five teams would be in the mix to take on Texas Tech in the championship game. That is unless West Virginia makes an even bigger mess of things by pulling the biggest upset of the season in the Red Raiders' regular season finale.