Razorbacks focusing on depth, competition entering fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman says the Razorbacks are entering fall camp with more depth and physical size than in any of his previous seasons.
Pittman has talked this month at SEC Media Days and again Thursday, repeating his confidence in his team’s depth and roster versatility.
“I really do (feel good about depth),” Pittman said. “I think there’s a difference in what the public may know, what y’all may know at times, and what we know. So, I really do like our depth.”
We won't have an idea if he's really got something special with the Hogs or if he's just trying to talking himself into it. Or just selling tickets.
Check back in November and we'll have the final answer.
Arkansas added 31 transfers and 23 high school or junior college players since last season, focusing on size and experience. Many of the newcomers are capable of playing multiple positions, Pittman said.
“Who’s going to run out there with the ones? That’s good competition right now,” Pittman said. “Obviously, Taylen Green, (Fernando) Carmona, you know, there’s several guys like that. There’s also several guys in great competition, which, I’m not for sure if we had (that) all the time in the past. So, I think it’s a good thing.”
Pittman said competition for starting spots is stronger, and the team is more balanced physically.
“We’ve had more depth than I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Pittman said. “Therefore, when you have more depth, you have more competition.
“I really like this team. I like the talent, I like the speed. For one of the few times, we’ve got a big football team at every position. We’re big. Certainly to survive in this league, you have to have some stature, some size to you.”
Sam probably won't tell us in December if he really is that optimistic right now or that's just just coachspeak. If it's the latter he could have bigger issues to deal with.
Pittman, who is entering his sixth season, said the team’s added depth puts him at ease.
“It makes you feel better going into camp,” he said. “You’re not going ‘Oh man, if so and so gets a hurt toe, we’re dead in the water.’ We don’t feel that way at any position. So it makes you feel a lot better.”
The Razorbacks’ offensive line includes several new faces, such as Carmona. Pittman said the program can now recruit players who have both size and speed.
“When I first got here, we couldn’t necessarily get the size and speed guys across the board, we went for speed, Pittman said. “We didn’t care how big they were, we were trying to get fast. Now we feel like we can get both, so that’s what we did.”
Special teams are also expected to benefit from the added depth.
“Feel really good about the special teams, too,” Pittman said. “The depth chart will tell you, we’ve got faster and bigger guys to help us on that along with our kickers and punters. We’re excited about the depth and the competition, as you well know, that will make you a better team.”
On defense, lineman Cam Ball returns as a leader for a group that struggled against the run last season. The Razorbacks have also added transfers to bolster the secondary and linebacker corps.
Pittman said recruiting experienced players from other programs was a focus after last season’s struggles.
“We put a lot of emphasis on size, bringing in guys that can run, but size,” Pittman said. “I think our guys did a good job of bringing in the right character guys and the right size.”
Competition for starting jobs is expected to continue through camp, Pittman said.
“That competition is what makes you better,” he said. “You don’t want anybody to feel like they can just show up and have a spot. We’ve got more guys now who can push each other.”
Arkansas' schedule is brutal, starting in September. The hope is they've positioned themselves better to handle that this year.
For the first time in Pittman's tenure, the Razorbacks are positioned to withstand the physical challenges of the SEC schedule.
The Razorbacks begin practice Friday morning. There will be coordinators and selected players are scheduled to meet with reporters following the session.