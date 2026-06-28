Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 24, Miguel Mitchell

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first major returnee on the Razorbacks' list of most important players for 2026 is redshirt senior defensive back Miguel Mitchell

After entering the transfer portal for a short period, Mitchell was convinced to stay with the Razorbacks and work with secondary coach Deron Wilson, who he was under at Florida in 2022.

A consensus 3-star safety prospect out of Oxford, (Ala.), Mitchell had offers from teams across the country prior to his signing with the Gators, including LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Vanderbilt, USC, West Virginia, Northwestern and many others.

Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) leaps over Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He received immediate playing time in Gainesville during his first two seasons on campus with 10 starts across 16 games. Mitchell recorded 52 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and one interception.

Following his sophomore campaign, he entered the transfer portal to follow his position coach, Deron Wilson, to Arkansas. He saw action in only four regular season games and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, finishing the year with 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception.

His performance in the Liberty Bowl provided promise with a career-high effort of eight tackles and a pick against Texas Tech in Memphis. That momentum was short-lived as Wilson left for a return to Florida and the Razorbacks fielded one of the worst secondaries in the nation by finishing No. 104 among FBS teams while allowing 239 yards per game.

He contributed in 12 games with three starts, and recorded 52 tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass breakup.

Mitchell's return gives the Razorbacks only one returning player in the defensive backfield from last season. With four years of experience in the SEC, he has a chance to thrive in what will be his redshirt senior season.

Arkansas Razorbacks secondary coach Deron Wilson at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS

With multiple years under Wilson, Mitchell will be used as an example for his teammates and be utilized at many different positions this fall.

“Miguel played as a true freshman [for the Gators],” defensive backs coach Deron Wilson said during the spring. “He was in some packages at Florida when I was there with them. He was a one-position player at that time. Now, you could take Miguel and you can put him in at all three positions.

“He could play weak safety. He could play STAR. He could play free, right? So the growth of Miguel has been a lot, but you could always see that he was extremely intelligent through conversation, the questions he asked. Like, this dude, he's going to be all right. But he was probably 205 [pounds] at the time. He's probably, like, 215, 220 now. That’s another change.”

Arkansas will enter fall camp with 18 new faces in the secondary this offseason, according to the Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

Whether Mitchell settles in at the STAR, free safety or rotates between multiple spots, new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts needs him to become one of the most dependable players on the defense. With so many newcomers in the secondary, his ability to communicate, tackle in space and prevent explosive plays could determine whether the Razorbacks make real improvement on the back end.

But it's his versatility in coverage gives the Razorbacks' coaching staff several different schemes and packages fans may end up really liking come fall.

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