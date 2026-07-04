Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. La'Khi Roland

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's quite a clear picture when it comes to Arkansas' defensive rebuild and La'Khi Roland will play a key role in the secondary turnaround.

Defensive back coaches Deron Wilson, CJ Wiliford and Eddie Hicks targeted playmakers at all four backfield spots and Roland is one of them who can get the job done in 2026.

A former 3-star prospect in the 2024 class, Roland quickly made an impact at Maryland over the past two seasons, showing a proficiency in coverage by recording 21 tackles, one tackle for loss and a team-high three interceptions, including one for a 100-yard pick six in 11 appearances last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback La'Khi Roland celebrates pass breakup during the spring game. | La'Khi Roland, Instagram

Roland recorded 376 coverage snaps last season, grading out at 67.7,according to Pro Football Focus. He missed on just 16% of attempted tackles while surrendering 15 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown on 26 total targets.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Arkansas and will likely line up opposite of Tulane transfer Jahiem Johnson as the other starter at boundary corner.

The Razorbacks' pass defense was woeful last season, allowing 239 yards per game through the air which ranked No. 104 nationally. From busted coverages, bad angles, having to cover longer than most secondaries and just plain loafing downfield, Arkansas coaches are hoping a simple change in culture and accountability is enough for a Year One flip in execution.

“When you talk about the secondary, I believe it has to be one, you know what I mean?” he said. “Because the biggest thing from a secondary standpoint is you don't want to have DBs going palms up. Typically, palms up equals busted coverages.”

“As a secondary, we're one, and initially we meet together from an install standpoint, make sure we get everything to be on the same page, in the same book,” Wilson said. “And then from there, they have certain things that safeties need to hear, and Coach Wilford would meet with the safeties, and there are certain things that corners need to hear.”

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback La'Khi Roland attempts to cover a wide receiver's route during spring practice. | La'Khi Roland, Instagra

What Roland brings to the secondary is something coaches can't teach and that's pure size and athleticism. His background of making plays combined with learning the ins and outs of what the defensive staff are asking him to do gives secondary coach Eddie Hicks optimism that he can turn Roland into a standout defender this season.

"Starting off, La'khi is long, he's athletic, he can run,” Hicks said earlier this spring. “The biggest thing we've got to continue to just work on is his technique and things like that, making sure he's under control from a body position and movement standpoint.

"But he's been great. Super athletic, super talented guy that we're going to look for to make a lot of plays for us."

The 6-foot-2, 196 pound cornerback received plenty of interest out of the transfer portal, but ultimately chose Arkansas over annual national title contenders Ohio State and Georgia Tech.

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