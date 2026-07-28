Arkansas Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield's first year as the Razorbacks head coach will depend largely on one decision: who will be his starting quarterback?

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill will do all they can to prove in training camp this year that they can be trusted to run the offense in the SEC. Jackson proved last year that he can play in the SEC, even if he has some things to iron out. And Hill ran this offense with this head coach and OC in Memphis.

At this point, it's what kind of familiar you're looking for when deciding who has the edge. Do you want someone familiar with the team and conference or system and coaches?

Both present learning curves right away, but I favor Jackson's odds at this point in the offseason. The SEC experience and athletic upside are enough to say he's the better fit.

But it matters very little what we think this side of August. Training camp is where the rubber meets the road for these two. Let's get to know how these athletes approach the game.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill during spring practice drills. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

AJ Hill

6'4" | 215 lbs.

223 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Hill's most obvious advantage is his experience running this offense at Memphis. That being said, commanding this offense may not be as challenging as the pro-hybrid scheme of Bobby Petrino he ran last year.

The veer-and-shoot's use of tempo, space and option reads built into nearly every play create defined see-it, throw-it windows. Let's consider how wide receivers line up in this offense. Receivers are told they should be able to spit on the sidelines in this alignment.

This puts defenders in conflict when trying to cover the middle of the field using zone or man shells. The reads in the offense key on linebackers or secondary players and where they are right after the ball is snapped. The reads are considered easier than more traditional reads that try to assess the defense's assignments to find a favorable matchup.

Hill had a few chances to play in the offense when he was thrust into action early in the third quarter in Memphis's loss to UAB. And he looked like a true freshman. His best play, not his lone touchdown pass, looked pretty awful before he found a receiver downfield with a good throw late in the down. In the SEC, that play results in a sack.

Hill's main selling point is his experience in the scheme. Unfortunately for him, he didn't look confortable. That's not to say that Hill hasn't improved, he almost assuredly has. But he will probably find himself backing up the more talented KJ Jackson.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson on the field against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

KJ Jackson

6'4" | 240 lbs.

500 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Jackson was a four-star recruit out of Alabama before coming to the Hogs in 2024. He came in as a true freshman and completed four passes before eventually redshirting.

His redshirt freshman season brought more action. He attempted 54 passes, completing 33 for 441 yards, 3 touchdowns and no picks.

Most of those attempts came in November against Texas. Even in a down year, Texas fielded a potent defense capable of getting quick pressure and making things difficult for the offense.

Jackson showed poise in the face of pressure. He used his legs to extend plays, often finishing with power. He didn't hold the ball too long. Hill occasionally looked frozen in the pocket, inviting pressure.

Jackson looked light on his feet, nimbly navigating the pocket and working through progressions. He quickly scanned his reads and got the ball out quickly and very accurately. Jackson's ball placement often allowed his receivers to continue running full speed, allowing receivers to get extra yardage on short passes.

Entering camp

As camp begins, Jackson has the clear edge. Hill, on the other hand, had an impressive performance in the Red-White game this spring into continues to battle going into fall camp. His ability to methodically take the offense down the field is an interesting proposition for a team that will likely look to hide their defense to some degree this season.

Another reason Jackson is well-suited to start the season as the starter is that it makes more sense to move on from him during the season if he doesn't meet expectations. That gives the younger Hill more time to prepare and familiarize himself with the scheme.

Jackson's physical style of play can be nerve-wracking to watch. Hopefully, being the hammer rather than the nail keeps him upright. If he is injured, Hill's steady, reliable hand will be a comfort to the team.

The result of this battle will likely define Silverfield's first year. Hogs fans are hoping he gets it right.

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