Razorbacks Progress Report: What SEC Media Days Told Us About Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas doesn't need another slogan stitched onto a graphic and pushed through social media.

It needs a scoreboard grown-ups can read, something you can check every week to determine whether the Razorbacks are actually getting closer to where they insist they belong.

In the second edition of the Progress Report, Ryan Silverfield and three players spent three days in Tampa saying things into microphones.

Now, it's time to sort out what pushed this program forward, what didn't move at all and what still has to happen before fall camp opens.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield the crowd at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

Silverfield at the Podium

Silverfield walked into SEC Media Days with a message he's repeated since the day he took the job, and he didn't soften it in front of a national microphone.

"I think a lot of people reflect on what happened last year and what's happened in recent history," Silverfield said. "That has zero correlation to the success we're going to have moving forward."

He pointed to the limited retention from both the staff and roster, framing the 2-10 disaster as somebody else's tape to burn. That's the right message from the right messenger.

It's also the easy one to deliver in July, before a single snap has been played against LSU or Georgia.

What actually stood out wasn't the clean-slate talk everybody expected. It was how Silverfield handled the outside noise surrounding Arkansas being projected as an SEC bottom-feeder again.

"People have the right to feel a certain way, and that's okay," Silverfield said. "I've been doubted my whole life. That's not a bad thing."

No bulletin-board theatrics. No manufactured chip on the shoulder for a team that doesn't need manufactured motivation.

The NIL answers deserve a mention, too, because fundraising has become part of the head coaching job in Fayetteville and across the country.

Silverfield talked openly about trips through Little Rock, Jonesboro, Frisco and Fayetteville, framing the money chase as just another part of the job.

"Whatever's asked of me ... put a smile on my face and go to work," he said.

Grade: Incomplete.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes speaks to reporters during Wednesday scrum at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Jacob Davis, Razorbacks on SI

Decision Not to Bring a QB

The names Arkansas didn't bring to Tampa told a bigger story than the ones it did.

Silverfield brought center Caden Kitler, defensive end Quincy Rhodes and running back Sutton Smith. The most noticeable part of the whole deal is he didn't bring a quarterback along with them.

KJ Jackson and AJ Hill stayed home while the staff continued sorting through a competition that likely won't be resolved until late August.

That's the right call because Arkansas doesn't have a passer right now that it's ready to build a public identity around.

Kitler offered the most interesting nugget of the entire trip: an offseason program he called "War on the Hill."

The program split nearly 80 new players into competing groups in an effort to build chemistry before a single fall practice. That's the kind of program-building detail that won't show up in a highlight reel, but it could matter plenty in October.

Grade: A

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer running back Sutton Smith speaks to reporters at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

Senior Leaders Carries the Message

Rhodes and Smith did what players are supposed to do at these events.

They backed their new coach without hesitation.

Smith delivered the quote that traveled the farthest.

"They're tripping; he's got aura. He's got swag, just like me."

That's a cute quote. But loyalty from the locker room is expected in July, but it isn't worth anything unless it's seen on a scoreboard.

Grade: B

Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Ryan Silverfield addresses reporters in attendance at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

Where This Leaves Arkansas

Nothing that happened in Tampa moved Arkansas off the floor of preseason SEC projections, and nothing was going to.

Media Days is cinema, and has been treated this way for many years now.

Silverfield appears to understand that distinction well enough not to overpromise from a hotel ballroom stage.

What Tampa did did identify was a clearer read on the program's priorities such as a staff building from the center and edging outward. Silverfield outlined that his quarterback competition is getting far more patience than anyone was willing to lead toward in recent months.

Fans watched their coach who isn't afraid to talk about the uncomfortable things like doubt from outsiders and fundraising with the same even keel he uses for everything else.

None of that will be worth much until fall camp opens and the questions get harder to dodge.

But that's probably what he actually wants.

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