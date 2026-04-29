Two Receivers Setting Standard for Razorbacks' Offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Transfer wide receiver Chris Marshall is emerging as the tone-setter in Arkansas’ deepest position group.

The former Boise State wide receiver is becoming a critical piece to Arkansas' offense as someone who can make many different types of plays.

If Arkansas needs someone to make a highlight reel jump ball along the boundary with 30 seconds to go, Marshall has shown he can be that guy.

Need to turn a short slant into extra yards? Marshall has the speed to separate initially while turning into open field.

The 6-foot-3, 222 pound receiver began his career in 2022 as a 5-star signee at Texas A&M, but it's been the outside noise that's limited his potential to this point.

Now at Arkansas, everyone is getting a fresh start as preconceived notions about certain attitudes, lack of production and being backed up on the depth chart doesn't matter.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers coach Larry Smith during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Marshall gets the chance to finally prove himself against some of the best defensive talent in the country and the Razorbacks' quarterbacks have learned they have a security blanket out wide.

"Oh, Chris is that guy," quarterback KJ Jackson said following the spring game Saturday. "He's going to make a lot of plays for us. Every single practice, every single day, he's made a play that me personally, I'm just like, 'Dude, how did you get that done?'"

His emergence comes at the right time for Arkansas with only one proven commodity coming into the spring in CJ Brown, who caught 28 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns with 10 starts in 2025.

Marshall has taken ownership of the field and plays with such a fearless nature that he firmly believes every ball is his in the air.

"Him, [Antonio Jordan], and [Courtney Crutchfield] to be honest with you, all the guys we have at boundary receiver when you throw it out to them, it's not 50-50, truly It's it's 75-25," Jackson said. "That little 25%, nine times out of 10 there's a flag in there, too.

"So those guys, they just play with a different type of attitude. That's what separates [Marshall], and he's kind of the leader in that position. He's passed that down to Crutchfield and Jordan because they've grown so much just from watching him play ball, and watching how he attacks the ball in the air."

The Razorbacks didn't lack for downfield threats last season either with a variety of receivers able to create big plays. For offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, the play sheet isn't limited in pass catching options with so many talented receivers in the room, but it does come down to pushing the right buttons to get guys going.

Marshall understands taking ownership of his play making ability can open up an extra dimension to Arkansas' offense. The edge he displayed throughout spring practice is noticeable, and only trickles down not only to his younger teammates, but across the whole roster.

"That attitude that he's got, that chip on the shoulder he plays with, that's what makes him great," Jackson said. "He's gonna be playing football for a long time."

Another Offseason Leap

Rising junior CJ Brown took a noticeable leap last season and is making noise yet again as a receiver not to sleep on in 2026.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown breaking a tackle against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

He made several plays throughout the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game last Saturday, including the game-winning 65-yard touchdown on the opening play of a drive. Brown finished the day with three receptions for 85 yards and one score to lead both teams.

“That's a play that me and CJ have been running since we stepped into college together,” Jackson said. “It's funny, we were on the sideline, and we needed a big play. We hadn't had one all game. CJ stepped up and played a big role. He switched positions. He was in the slot today.”

Yes, Brown played at slot during the scrimmage, a position he's not use to playing, but did out of need for the Red Team. His ball knowledge continues to develop which also gives him versatility to sometimes play different roles while still bringing value to the offense.

"Like CJ [Brown], he he's going to be the first one in the building and last one out," Jackson said. "He's one of those type of guys. He's always up here with assistant wide receivers coach [Aaron Odom] and coach [Larry] Smith trying to get better, trying to learn the offense.

"Today, he really surprised me out there cuz he was playing a position, I'm telling you, he hadn't played it all spring and was actually helping me get the other guys [in position]."

Throughout Brown's time at Arkansas, he had issues reeling in passes, even fumbling away a scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter against Texas as a freshman.

When those type of things happen throughout life, an athlete can either learn from those mistakes and grow, or wallow in self pity while letting it dictate their future. Brown kept his head down, continued to improve, and that's why he's become an unsung leader of Arkansas' receiver room.

"I'll say it because [Brown] is my guy," Jackson said. "He knows we'll tell it straight. When he first came up here, his hands, he was dropping a few passes his freshman year. He had a few drops and had that fumble, but since that point, like he's taken that with a grain of salt and he's got like he's got a big chip on his shoulder.

"He can he can accomplish anything he wants to and he's going to be a really great player for us."

If Arkansas is going to take a step forward in 2026, the Hogs will need playmakers like Marshall to turn his potential into production that sets the standard for teammates to meet.

While Brown's biggest "if" is development. His leadership, consistency, and versatility gives the Razorbacks a valuable offensive weapon.

If Arkansas' offense can have both, then the view on what a successful season looks like transforms.

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