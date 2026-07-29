Razorbacks Got the Coach Memphis Couldn't Afford to Lose

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield never lost a bowl game, broke a program record no Memphis coach could touch, and dedicated a win to a city in mourning. Now that fire belongs to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas didn't hire a new head coach when it tapped Ryan Silverfield to replace Sam Pittman after a brutal 2-10 2025 season, but hired a program builder with a track record of sustained success, and a connector in the community he coaches in.

Before he ever set foot in Fayetteville, Silverfield spent six seasons transforming Memphis into one of the American Athletic Conference's most consistent programs, and his resume there offers the clearest blueprint for what Razorback fans can expect.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield points during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Numbers That Matter

Silverfield left Memphis with a 50-25 overall record, the second-most wins by any head coach in program history behind only Mike Norvell.

He was even better down the stretch, going 29-9 over his final three seasons on campus.

He never lost a bowl game as Memphis' full-time head coach, finishing a perfect 4-0 in the postseason.

That kind of bowl consistency is rare at any level of college football, let alone at a Group of Five program constantly fending off roster and coaching poaching from bigger conferences.

Memphis Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Program Milestone Nobody Had Reached

Memphis had reached 10 wins in a season only four times in more than a century of football before Silverfield took over full time.

Justin Fuente got there in 2014, and Mike Norvell followed with 10-win seasons in 2017 and 2019.

Those were signature years for a program that had spent decades fighting for relevance among Conference-USA and inside the American Conference.

Silverfield matched that history in 2023, guiding the Tigers to a 10-3 record capped by a 36-26 win over Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The victory officially became just the fifth 10-win season in Memphis football history.

That alone would've been a career-defining accomplishment for most coaches, but he wasn't finished re-writing history.

In 2024, the Tigers went 11-2, delivering the program's sixth 10-win season. More importantly, it became the first back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history.

For a program that became an afterthought in the late 2000s, Silverfield doing something neither Fuente or Norvell could do is worth sitting back and thinking about how difficult that actually is.

Norvell, despite all of his success, never managed consecutive 10-win campaigns before leaving for Florida State.

Maintaining that level required replacing key players, holding together a roster under constant pressure from Power Four programs and continuing to win without the resources of a major conference.

Silverfield didn't clear that bar twice, including sustained postseason success that was proven not be fluke. It was his culture bleeding through.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signature Wins, Accolades

Many will want to ignore Silverfield's success at Memphis, but there were quite a few breakthrough victories that many before him couldn't achieve.

Against Navy's triple-option offense, historically one of Memphis' toughest matchups, Silverfield went 4-2. That included a gritty 10-7 road win in Annapolis during the 2020 season and a 28-24 comeback victory in 2023.

He also snapped Memphis' 13-game losing streak against UCF in October 2020, a moment The Commercial Appeal described as his "first big football moment" as head coach.

Five years later, Memphis defeated UCF again, 34-31, helping propel the Tigers back into the AP Top 25.

Then came the 2023 Liberty Bowl in a game that quarterback Seth Henigan threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-26 victory over Iowa State, giving Silverfield his fourth bowl win since taking over in 2020.

Former Memphis Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield walks the sidelines during a timeout during the first half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

More Than a Coach: City of Memphis

Some of Silverfield's defining moments had nothing to do with football.

On Sept. 7, 2022, a gunman named Ezekiel Kelly carried out a daylong shooting rampage across Memphis, livestreaming portions of the attack on Facebook.

Three people were killed and three others were wounded as violence forced lockdowns across the city that suspended public transportation.

Three days later, Memphis defeated Navy 37-13 with Silverfield dedicating the win to the city.

"We know this was such a tough week for the city of Memphis, and this one was for them."

It was a reminder that Silverfield's connection to Memphis extended well beyond football.

That ability to lead through difficult moments is something Arkansas fans may come to appreciate just as much as wins and losses.

Now Arkansas is betting those same qualities can produce sustained success in the SEC. during a public held at the Walker Indoor Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why This Translates to Arkansas

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek hired Silverfield because of the body of work he built at Memphis.

He's a coach who produced the first back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history, and never lost a bowl game as a full-time head coach.

Silverfield consistently won despite facing constant roster turnover and Power Four competition for his players. Most importantly, he is a coach who demonstrated leadership both on and off the field.

While the Memphis chapter for him is over, Arkansas hopes those same qualities can produce sustained success in the SEC.

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