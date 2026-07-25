Ryan Silverfield's Biggest Criticism May Actually Miss the Bigger Picture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everyone wants to grade coaches on rings and conference championship trophies at the Group of Five level when it comes to identifying coaching talent.

The easiest way to dismiss new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is to point at that one statistic, and that's having zero conference championships.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem is college football history says that's a terrible way to judge whether a coach will succeed somewhere else. Even winning championships at the Group of Five level doesn't guarantee someone will pan out at the Power Conference level.

Before Mike Norvell went to Florida State, he was winning conference titles in an American Conference that had coaches such as Charlie Strong, Chad Morris, Dana Holgerson, Sonny Dykes, Phillip Montgomery, and Rod Carey.

Prior to his middling stint at Virginia Tech, Justin Fuente was racking up wins and shared a conference title with Cincinnati while beating teams led by Randy Edsall, Major Applewhite, Phillip Montgomery, Scottie Montgomery, and — Chad Morris.

Fast forward seven years and Norvell is on the hot seat at Memphis and Fuente was last seen as an analyst at Indiana the year before Curt Cignetti was hired there.

If people want to compare the eras of Memphis coaches moving on for power league jobs, then it's fair enough to look at what Silverfield faced in context. The field of coaches in the American in recent years has been stronger than at any point in the conference's history.

Silverfield is among several future stars in the coaching profession to have spent time in the American such as Josh Heupel (Central Florida), Alex Golesh (South Florida), Jon Sumrall (Tulane, Eric Morris (North Texas), and Blake Harrell (East Carolina). Don't forget about what Willie Fritz did at Tulane and now at Houston.

It’s hard to believe that a coach who went 50-25 overall, went 5-1 against the American Conference coaches now in the SEC and notched five wins against Power Conference competition will be an epic failure at his new job.

Former Razorbacks assistant Jeff Traylor has been a consistent winner at UTSA going 53-26 with the Road Runners, won two conference titles (2021, 2022) and taken the program to a record six consecutive bowl games since 2020.

Former North Carolina Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. | USA TODAY Sports

Larry Fedora was once considered to be the next big time coach at Southern Miss, winning a whole lot of games there, but ended up flunking out at North Carolina.

Jamey Chadwell was once the hottest coaching prospect just a few years ago, but his flame has about burned out at Liberty.

Remember Scott Frost, the can’t miss coach from UCF who claimed a national cchampionship n 2018 after an undefeated season? He didn't do very well at Nebraska and quickly received the boot.

Houston Nutt was basically No. 14 on Arkansas' list prior to his hiring here in Dec. 1997, and we all know how he turned out here.

Whether or not a coach wins a conference title at his previous school or not has no correlation on how he’ll do at his next employer.

There are coaches who won big at other schools, but failed to replicate those same results at Arkansas.

Bret went to three straight Rose Bowls at Wisconsin by going 68-24 overall and many propped him up as the Hogs next big coach. While there were moments it seemed like the Razorbacks were going to turn the corner, things went sour quick, and served a pink slip coming off the field after another loss to Missouri to close the 2017 season.

Auburn Tigers coach Gene Chizik argues a call with head linesman Gary Jayroe in the their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither one of Les Miles (Oklahoma State) or Gene Chizik (Auburn) were big winners in the Big 12, but ended up winning national titles at LSU and Auburn, respectively.

James Franklin has been consistently good over the past 15 years, even making the College Football Playoff at Penn State not even two years ago. In a sport where it's all about "what have you done for me lately?" he got the boot after a 3-3 start in 2025.

Silverfield didn't coach in a league full of nobodies, but batlled against peers who are now running SEC and Big 12 programs. The American became one of the country's best proving grounds for future Power Four coaches.

The only thing that matters now is whether he can build Arkansas back into a nationally respected program. He'll get the chance to prove himself soon, and there's plenty of data to back up that Group of Five success doesn't always mean winning titles elsewhere.

Because if Silverfield gets the job done at Arkansas, fans will be pointing towards his climb from the Division III and NFL ranks, and time at Memphis as a reasons that sparked his coaching growth. And that he just needed the SEC resources to get there.

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