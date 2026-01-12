Razorbacks haul in major portal target for wide receiver room

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The list of impactful transfers for Arkansas Razorbacks and new coach Ryan Silverfield continues to grow with Sunday's addition of Boise State wideout Chris Marshall.

The 6-foot-3, 214 pound pass catcher is a former 5-star prospect who signed with Texas A&M out of high school at football powerhouse Fort Bend Marshall in Missouri City, Texas.

It's the same program that produced former Arkansas running back Knile Davis.

Marshall left the Aggies after playing six games during the 2022 season, signing with the team as a member of its No. 1 recruiting class under former coach Jimbo Fisher.

He entered the transfer portal in 2023 and remained in the SEC, but was dismissed for a violation of team rules ahead of the season.

During his one year stint at Kilgore College (JUCO) Marshall caught 21 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 21.4 yard per reception.

Once he made it back to the FBS ranks, Marshall signed with Boise State as the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Despite not making a splash in the Broncos 2024 College Football Playoff run, he was able to become an impact pass catcher with 30 catches for 574 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

For the Razorbacks, Marshall gives them its third wide receiver out of the transfer portal this cycle to go along with Donovan Faupel (New Mexico State), and Jamari Hawkins (Memphis).

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and wide receivers coach Larry Smith still have two more targets left on the table who are uncommitted in Iverson Hooks (UAB) and Ja'Cory Thomas (Old Dominion).

Former Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall (5) is stopped by Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) after a complete pass and first down in the second half of the LA Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arkansas is looking to transform its offense into more of a traditional look Silverfield employs in a pro-style offense predicated on big plays in the passing game and a strong rushing attack.

Grabbing a receiver out of the portal such as Marshall gives the Razorbacks an outside weapon with plenty of speed to breakaway from defenders and come down with contested balls in the endzone.

Wide receivers with experience expected to return for next season are C.J. Brown, Monte Harrison, Jalen Brown and Courtney Crutchfield.

Arkansas also signed a trio of receivers from the high school ranks during the early signing period in 4-star Dequane Prevo, 3-star Blair Irvin, and 3-star Jude Hall.

Razorbacks Transfer Class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using the Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

