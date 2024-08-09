Razorbacks' Hill Learns Important Lesson Navigating NIL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Rodney Hill was never supposed to be at Arkansas. Coming off an undefeated season at Florida State, there was no reason for Hill to go anywhere but back to Tallahassee. An issue with an agent changed everything.
"My parents got a bad agent and he was texting other schools like he was me," Hill said. "When that got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State. During that time when I had to leave, I wasn’t trying to leave, I didn’t want to leave,"
Hill actually made a quick pit stop at Florida A&M for a month. The portal was about to close and Hill had to find somewhere to go for the interim before becoming a Razorback. He hopes that his fellow athletes get involved in their own process a little more with money now on the table in college football.
"I know they [my parents] were trying to do the best thing for me," Hill said. "Sometimes, you've got to take that on your own and gotta do it yourself. But to other kids, I'd just say you don't have to get an agent right now."
However, it all worked out for Hill in the end. he already knew Rashod Dubinion, the lone returner in the Razorbacks running room this year. The two went to high schools in Georgia about 3 hours apart. He also knew fellow transfer Ja'Quiden Jackson through mutual teammates.
"I used to come up there to 7 on 7 camps at Georgia Tech, and that’s how I met R-Dub [Dubinion]," Hill said. "I knew JJ [Jackson] just through college and then going to Duncanville. I played with some of his teammates at Florida State.."
Now Hill, Jackson, Dubinion and freshman Braylen Russell look to come together and revitalize a rushing attack that had a poor showing in 2023, averaging just 139 yards per game on the ground.
"We’ve got to set the tone for every practice," Jackson said. Every game and every moment that we step out. That’s basically what I expect, what [running backs] coach [Kolby] Smith expects, what all the room expects."
Opening kickoff is now less than 3 weeks away, the Hogs start its season against UAPB 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
