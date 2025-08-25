Still offensive line questions on Razorbacks' depth chart released Monday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas released its official depth chart Monday and maybe the biggest note are some players not on the two-deep and a couple not where suspected.
The biggest non-surprise is quarterback Taylen Green being where folks thought, but some players in different spots at wide receiver and nobody decided on the right side of the offensive line.
At guard, the starter will be either Kobe Branham or E'Marion Harris and at tackle it's between Harris or Shaq McRoy going in first. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said how time will be divided up won't be determined until Saturday morning.
Defensive lineman David Oke will be out with an injury and freshman wide receiver Antonio Jordan is dealing with a high ankle sprain and may not make his Razorbacks' debut in the opener, listening to Sam Pittman on Monday.
The Razorbacks, coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign, open the new season Saturday at home against the Bulldogs, who finished 6-6 last year in the FCS’s Southwestern Athletic Conference. Pittman, entering his sixth season, said the changes are aimed at turning the page.
“We’ve got a really good football team,” Pittman said at media day. “I think we’re better on defense. Our special teams are solid. We could have a very good year.”
Sophomore quarterback Taylen Green, a transfer who impressed last season, has been named the starter. Redshirt freshman KJ Jackson and transfer Trever Jackson back him up. Green said his focus is on leading a “spark” for the Razorbacks’ offense.
Mike Washington Jr. won the starting running back job after a strong fall camp, beating out returner Braylen Russell. Pittman cited Washington’s work ethic as a key factor in the decision. Russell and Rodney Hill are expected to contribute.
The wide receiver group features new starters O’Mega Blake, CJ Brown and Miami transfer Jalen Brown. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said the competition at the position was a “priority” in the offseason.
The offensive line will see Corey Robinson II and Fernando Carmona Jr. at left tackle and left guard, respectively, with Caden Kitler returning at center. The right tackle job remains a battle between E’Marion Harris and Shaq McRoy. Pittman said the team’s depth up front is a strength.
On defense, Cam Ball returns at defensive tackle, joined by Ian Geffrard. Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Justus Boone start at defensive end. The linebackers will be Stephen Dix Jr. and Xavian Sorey Jr. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams said the group aims to be “faster and more physical.”
The secondary features significant changes, with transfers Julian Neal, Kani Walker and Jordan Young listed as starters. Larry Worth III is the lone returning safety, while Miguel Mitchell and Caleb Wooden are in contention for the other spot.
Special teams will blend experience and newcomers. Pittman said attention to detail in that phase remains a priority.
Alabama A&M, led by quarterback Cornelius Brown, visits Fayetteville as a heavy underdog. The Bulldogs finished .500 last season and bring a disciplined defense. Arkansas is favored by three touchdowns, according to BetSaracen.
“We’ve got something to prove,” Pittman said. “To ourselves, most of all.”
Arkansas used the transfer portal to add immediate contributors, including receiver Jalen Brown, Andy Jean and defensive backs Walker and Neal.
“We went out to get guys who can help us now,” Pittman said. “We’re not waiting.”
Senior defensive tackle Cam Ball said the team has a “new energy” and is eager to display the results of the offseason overhaul.
Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Razorback Stadium.