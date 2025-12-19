FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has started introducing their shiny new assistant coaches this week, though “introducing” might be a generous word.

Instead of the usual press conference where someone with a microphone might ask a mildly inconvenient question, the Hogs opted for the in-house Hogs+ setup.

Think of it as a friendly fireside chat, just with fewer tough follow-ups and more nodding along.

That included new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, who arrived from Memphis with Ryan Silverfield and brought a résumé full of points, yards and general competence that Razorback fans would like to see return before retirement.

Cramsey didn’t sit with the media. He didn’t stand behind a podium. He didn’t even get a staged “coach walks into practice” montage.

Instead, he talked directly to the program’s own talking heads, offering a tidy and polished version of himself. You can't help but wonder how much stuff gets edited out.

What he did say, though, hit right at the sore spots that Arkansas would rather forget from its two-win 2025 season.

His Memphis offenses finished in the Top 25 nationally in scoring every year since 2022, and they didn’t spend much time throwing the ball to the wrong team. The Tigers protected the ball; the Hogs famously did not.

And Cramsey made it clear that nothing spikes his blood pressure more than turnovers.

“I am not an overly loud coach, but these guys are going to get to know me and see there is a couple of things that get me,” Cramsey told Hogs+. “Lack of effort is going to get me, or repeated missed assignments, and then ball security.”

This is not exactly breaking news, but it was delivered with enough firmness to suggest Arkansas might eventually stop handing points away like door prizes.

Arkansas finished its season with a turnover margin of minus-11, ranking 123rd nationally. Meanwhile, all four of Cramsey’s offenses at Memphis finished at least in the top 20 in that same category.

It doesn’t take a consultant to see why the Hogs thought he was worth bringing in.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference along with athletic director Hunter Yurachek at Frank Broyles Center in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Speed talk and a scheme built around players

Cramsey didn’t hide what kind of players he wants either.

“Speed. Fast, fast, fast, that is what we look for,” Cramsey said.

If anyone in the building missed the point, he said “fast” three times in one breath, which is probably about how quickly he wants his receivers moving.

He emphasized that speed is innate but everything else can be taught. The message was simple: recruit players who can fly and figure out the rest later.

The Razorbacks’ offense has lacked a consistent identity in recent seasons, but Cramsey repeated several times that the scheme must fit the players, not the other way around.

“I do not expect my players to match my scheme," Cramsey said. "My scheme needs to match my players.”

For Arkansas fans, this is a refreshing change from previous seasons when the offense often looked like a mismatched puzzle box with missing instructions.

Cramsey even bounced between extremes while illustrating his quarterback philosophy.

“I have coached quarterbacks that have run for 1,500 yards in a season and quarterbacks that have thrown for over 5,000 yards in a season,” Cramsey said.

Translation: Whoever wins Arkansas’ quarterback job is getting an offense tailored to whatever they actually do well, a concept that will not strike anyone as controversial except possibly within Arkansas’ recent play-calling committees.

Memphis Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Reminder of September and jab at Arkansas’ tackling

The conversation eventually drifted to Memphis’ dagger play that sank Arkansas earlier this year. Razorback fans have spent months trying to forget it, but Cramsey politely reopened the wound.

With Memphis backed up on its own nine-yard line, facing 3rd & 8, Cramsey put in back-up quarterback Arrington Maiden.

Maiden kept the ball, slipped left and should have gained roughly two yards. Instead, he dragged near-400-pound Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard for an 11-yard gain. It sealed a 32-31 Tigers win and was replayed on Arkansas’ message boards for weeks with the kind of grief usually reserved for break-ups.

Cramsey used it as an example of why back-up quarterbacks always prepare.

“You are not going in to hand the ball off or take a knee,” Cramsey said. “You are going in to maximize your skillset.”

He meant it as praise for his Memphis room, but Arkansas fans probably heard it as one more reminder of a moment they’d like removed from the internet.

Key takeaways

Arkansas rolled out Tim Cramsey through an in-house interview instead of a media session, keeping the message tightly controlled.

Cramsey emphasized turnovers, speed and adapting the offense to players rather than forcing a rigid scheme.

He revisited Memphis’ game-winning play over Arkansas, highlighting preparation for quarterbacks and offering a subtle reminder of past issues.

